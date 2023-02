Amsterdam will ban the use of marijuana on the streets in the Red Light District

(CNN) In an effort to improve the quality of life for residents, Amsterdam will ban the use of marijuana on the streets and take new steps to discourage alcohol in it the red light district the traditional center of the city’s legal sex work trade. “The residents of the old city center experience a lot of inconvenience from mass tourism and alcohol and drug abuse on the streets,” Amsterdam City Hall said in a statement on Thursday. “Tourists also attract street vendors, who in turn promote criminality and insecurity. Especially at night, the atmosphere can turn gloomy. People who are under the influence also stay longer,” he added. The municipality pointed out: “Residents do not sleep well and the neighborhood is becoming unsafe and unlivable.” In addition to banning marijuana smoking on the streets, Amsterdam said it will step up measures to discourage alcohol sales. These are now banned after 4pm Thursday to Sunday. The city said it would now also require that alcohol be hidden from view or removed from stores during those hours. He said he hoped the smoking ban would reduce the discomfort. If that doesn’t work, the municipality said it would also consider banning the purchase of soft drugs at certain times and banning the smoking of marijuana outside coffee shops. The new rules will come into effect in mid-May. Residents will have the opportunity to offer their thoughts on them via an online forum. ‘stay away’ It is estimated that around 10% to 15% of Amsterdam’s tourism industry is based in the red light district. City officials want De Wallen, as the district is known in Dutch, to attract visitors who can appreciate its unique heritage, architecture and culture rather than sex and drugs. Over the past few years, there have been numerous initiatives to reduce the impact of mass tourism and nuisance visitors, and to renew the image of the area. For several years, “We live here” campaign has been used to make visitors aware that ordinary people live in the red light district, and the most recent “stay away” campaign — launched late last year — has focused on actively discouraging international visitors with plans to “go wild” in Amsterdam. This year, Amsterdam is expected to welcome more than 18 million overnight visitors. By 2024, this number could reach 23 million, in addition to another 24-25 million daily visits, according to the local authority’s research and statistics department. When the number of overnight visitors reaches 18 million, the city council is “obliged to intervene” under a 2021 ordinance called “Amsterdam Tourism in the Balance.” CNN’s Blane Bachelor and Katja Brokke contributed to this report.

