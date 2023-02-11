Brazil’s Lula meets Biden, AOC, Bernie SandersExBulletin



RIO DE JANEIRO President Joe Biden and Brazil’s new leader, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, have a lot in common these days. “Both of our democracies have been tested of late,” Biden said during a session in the Oval Office.

A little over a month ago, hundreds of extremists attacked the capital of Brazil. Supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro ransacked Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential offices.

Comparisons with the attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump on January 6 are often made. Both Trump and Bolsonaro, close allies, continue to spread false claims of election fraud.



Friday afternoon’s meeting between the two leaders was a quick meeting aimed at restoring US-Brazil relations.

“The United States and the rest of the world can count on Brazil in the fight for democracy and the fight to save the Amazon rainforest,” Lula told Biden through an interpreter.

This is the second time that Biden and Lula have met in person. The first time was when Biden, then vice president, traveled to Brazil during the end of Lula’s last presidency in 2009. This is their first meeting as presidents.



Lula told Biden that Brazil had been in self-imposed isolation under Bolsonaro, who he said was living “fake news morning, afternoon and night,” referring to his predecessor. Biden laughed and added, “sounds familiar,” apparently referring to his predecessor as well.

Former president Bolsonaro is currently in Florida. He came to the US shortly before Lula’s inauguration on New Year’s Day. It is unclear how long he will stay away from Brazil, where he is under investigation for his alleged role in attacks by his followers in Brasilia last month. Lula has said that he is not planning to bring the former president’s stay to the US

President Biden has shown his support for Lula as he deals with Bolsonaro and extremist supporters. Shortly after the January 8 attacks, Biden called Lula and invited her to the White House. He was also one of the first world leaders to congratulate Lula on her narrow electoral victory last October. Relations between Brazil and the US had been strained during the last two years of Bolsonaro’s far-right administration.

The visit is an important “milestone” in the resumption of US-Brazil ties, says Thiago de Arago, a political risk consultant in Brasilia and Washington. A photo with Biden in the White House is what Lula wants at this early point in his administration, Arago says, especially when it comes to his role in tackling climate change. “Biden will legitimize Lula as one of the most important opinion makers among world leaders on the environmental agenda,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Lula met with Democratic lawmakers, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, where they discussed how to increase international cooperation to protect the Amazon and preserve the environment for future generations. Lula also held talks with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has been a staunch voice against US asylum for Bolsonaro.

Lula has promised to reverse Bolsonaro’s disastrous environmental record, in which much of Brazil’s deforestation enforcement was dismantled. Lula has launched a massive operation to clear the country’s largest indigenous reserve of illegal miners.

Brazil has sent hundreds of federal agents into the Yanomami reserve in the northern Amazon to root out illegal operations that have polluted local rivers and soil.

Biden had pledged to create a global fund to protect Amazon. Lula wants the US to contribute to the existing Amazon Fund, which he has restarted after its collapse under Bolsonaro. The $1.3 billion fund is mainly supported by Norway and Germany and provides money for deforestation prevention and sustainable development projects in tropical forests.



The two leaders do not see eye to eye on everything, especially when it comes to foreign policy. Lula retreats from condemning Russia in the current war in Ukraine. In an interview with CNN’s Christine Amanpour, he said, “I don’t want to join the war, I want to end the war.”

In fact, the Brazilian leader has proposed leading a so-called “Peace Club” of nonaligned states, including India, to help mediate an end to the conflict.

He also does not take sides in the recent tensions between the US and China. China is Brazil’s main trading partner. The South American country does almost double the amount of trade with China than with its second largest partner, the United States. Lula has planned a trip to China next month.