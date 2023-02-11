International
Measles in South Sudan
The situation at a glance
From January 2022 to February 1, 2023, health authorities in South Sudan are responding to an ongoing measles outbreak, with 4,339 suspected cases including 388 (8.9%) laboratory-confirmed cases and 46 deaths (mortality ratio of cases: 1.06%) reported throughout the country. the country. Two measles outbreaks were announced by health authorities in 2022, on February 23 and December 10, respectively. Between March and November 2022, a total of 770,581 children were vaccinated during the reactive vaccination campaigns. A nationwide measles vaccination campaign is scheduled to begin in March 2023.
The current outbreak may have serious public health impacts due to the low national measles immunization coverage, which is below the expected 95% coverage to interrupt ongoing transmission. Other factors include the most affected age group being the under-fives and the country’s context of armed conflict, food insecurity and internally displaced persons favoring transmission.
Description of the situation
Health authorities in South Sudan have responded to an outbreak of measles since the beginning of 2022. From 1 January 2022 to 1 February 2023, a total of 4339 suspected cases, of which 388 (8.9%) were laboratory-confirmed cases and 46 deaths (CFR: 1.06%; AR: 1.1/1000 population) were reported from 55 counties in all 10 states and three administrative areas. Out of 4339 suspected cases, 3187 (73.5%) are unvaccinated. Of the unvaccinated, 2398 (75%) are under the age of five and 1021 (32%) are under the age of one. The highest cumulative number of deaths was recorded in Juba County in Central Equatoria State with 18 deaths (CFR 1.9%) and eight deaths (CFR 5.1%) reported in Cueibet County in Lakes State, while other counties reported less than five deaths in total.
South Sudan began reporting measles cases in January 2022 in two counties—Torit in Eastern Equatoria State and Maban in Upper Nile State. Following a continued increase in the number of cases across the country, South Sudan health authorities declared a measles outbreak on 10 December 2022. This was the country’s second declaration of a measles outbreak following the first declaration on 23 February 2022 .
Figure 1: Distribution of suspected measles cases (n=4334) reported in South Sudan between 1 January 2022 and 1 February 2023.
Note: the date of disease onset was not known for five cases
Epidemiology of measles
Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by the measles virus and occurs as a seasonal disease in endemic areas. In tropical areas, most measles cases occur during the dry season, while in temperate areas, incidence peaks in late winter and early spring.
Transmission is primarily person-to-person by airborne droplets that are dispersed within minutes when an infected person coughs or sneezes, and transmission can also occur through direct contact with infected secretions. Transmission from asymptomatic immune exposed persons has not been demonstrated. The virus remains active and contagious in the air or on infected surfaces for up to 2 hours. The patient is infectious from four days before the onset of the rash to four days after the appearance of the rash. The virus first infects the respiratory tract before spreading to other organs. There is no specific antiviral treatment for measles and most people recover within 2-3 weeks.
Among malnourished children and immunocompromised people, including people with HIV, cancer and those treated with immunosuppressants, as well as pregnant women, measles can also cause serious complications, including blindness, encephalitis, severe diarrhea, ear infection and pneumonia.
Although measles is highly contagious, there is an effective and safe vaccine for prevention and control. The first dose of measles-containing vaccine (MCV1) is given at nine months of age, while the second dose of measles-containing vaccine (MCV2) is given at 15 months of age. A 95% population coverage with MCV1 and MCV2 is required to stop the circulation of measles.
In countries with low administrative vaccination coverage, epidemics usually occur every two to three years and usually last two to three months, although their duration varies according to population size, crowding, and population immunity status.
Public health response
With support from WHO and partners, South Sudan’s Ministry of Health has implemented response measures including increased measles surveillance and strengthening case management by strengthening the capacities of frontline health care workers, health officers surveillance and state and county rapid response teams (RRTs). Additionally, feedback interventions include:
- Strengthening coordination through activated Public Health Emergency Operation Centers (PHEOC), adoption of measles in the National Steering Committee (for the response to COVID-19 and preparedness for Ebola Virus Disease) and other weekly coordination platforms.
- Increased surveillance including establishment of RRTs for investigation and sampling of suspected cases.
- Weekly analysis and monitoring of disease trends in affected countries.
- Between March and November 2022, reactive vaccination campaigns were conducted in 16 of the 23 counties with confirmed outbreaks where 770,581 children were vaccinated.
- A non-selective nationwide measles vaccination campaign, where children regardless of their vaccination status are eligible for vaccination, is planned to start in March 2023.
- Improving case management of symptomatic cases through supportive management and vitamin A supplementation.
- Strengthening community engagement and mobilization to increase vaccine awareness and demand and encourage health-seeking behaviors.
- Using WHO’s measles programmatic risk assessment tool, a risk analysis was conducted in March 2022. The tool identifies areas where measles programmatic activities need to be strengthened to achieve elimination and reduce the risk of outbreaks nationwide.
WHO risk assessment
In South Sudan, measles outbreaks remain a concern due to insufficient vaccination coverage, failure to introduce the second dose of MCV (MCV2), and the lack of additional measles vaccination activities in some areas over the past three years.
South Sudan is one of the African countries with the lowest measles immunization coverage, resulting in suboptimal population immunity. The 2020 WHO-UNICEF Estimates of National Immunization Coverage (WUENIC) for the first dose of measles-containing vaccine (MCV1) was estimated to be 49%.
Based on the measles risk analysis conducted in March 2022, 49 counties out of 80 (69%) in 10 states and three administrative areas are classified as “very high risk” for measles transmission. All states and three administrative areas, with the exception of Western Equatoria, are classified as “very high risk”. The assessment found that out of 80 counties, eight (10%) have a low measles risk and 12 (15%) are classified as “medium” risk when assessing population immunity. The remaining 60 counties (75%) are classified as either “high risk” or “very high risk” for measles. This risk analysis looked at several factors including population immunity, quality of surveillance, immunization schedule, and threat assessment (factors that may affect the risk of measles virus exposure and transmission in the population).
Although most counties recorded very high administrative coverage for measles immunization during reactive campaigns conducted between March and November 2022, vaccination quality was not determined by a post-campaign evaluation (PCE).
Low routine immunization coverage (69%), well below the WHO recommended uniform coverage of at least 95%, is the main underlying cause of the multiple outbreaks in South Sudan. Low routine immunization is attributed to several factors including low access to basic health care estimated at 44%; uncertainty affecting the operation of health facilities; and inconsistent implementation of the basic package for nutrition and health services by public and partner health institutions.
South Sudan is also experiencing severe food insecurity with 57% of the population (6.54 million people) affected. This has increased the risk of malnutrition among children, thereby increasing the risk of severe measles and adverse outcomes, especially those with vitamin A deficiency or whose immune systems have been weakened by HIV or other chronic diseases.
Due to these multiple factors described above, the risk of measles spread nationally is assessed as high. At the regional level, the risk is estimated to be moderate due to the cross-border movement of populations fleeing armed conflicts and insecurity in neighboring countries (Ethiopia, Sudan, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Kenya) with suboptimal routine coverage. vaccination.
The global risk is considered low given the existing response capacity.
WHO advice
Measles vaccination is recommended for all susceptible children and adults. Reaching all children with two doses of measles vaccine should be the standard for all national immunization programs. Countries aiming to eliminate measles should achieve ≥95% coverage with both doses equally for all children in each district. Routine vaccination of children against measles, combined with mass immunization campaigns in countries with high morbidity and mortality, are key public health strategies to reduce global measles deaths. Two doses of the vaccine are recommended to ensure immunity and prevent outbreaks, as about 15% of vaccinated children fail to develop immunity from the first dose.
There is no specific treatment for measles. Measles case management focuses on supportive care as well as prevention and treatment of measles complications and secondary infections. Since measles is highly contagious, isolation of the patient is an important intervention to prevent further spread of the virus.
Supportive care includes relief of common symptoms such as fever, cough, nasal or nasal congestion, conjunctivitis, and sore mouth. Nutritional support is recommended to reduce the risk of malnutrition due to diarrhea, vomiting, and poor appetite associated with measles. Breastfeeding should be encouraged where appropriate. Oral rehydration salts should be used as needed to prevent dehydration.
All children diagnosed with measles should receive two doses of oral vitamin A supplements, 24 hours apart, regardless of the timing of previous vitamin A doses; 50,000 IU should be given to infants less than six months of age, 100,000 IU to infants aged 6–11 months, and 200,000 IU to children ≥12 months of age. This treatment restores the low levels of vitamin A in acute cases of measles that occur even in well-nourished children and can help prevent eye damage and blindness. Vitamin A supplements have also been shown to reduce measles deaths.
In unimmunized or sufficiently immunized individuals, the measles vaccine can be administered within 72 hours of exposure to the measles virus to protect against the disease. If the disease develops, the symptoms are usually not severe and the duration of the disease is shortened.
Health care workers should be vaccinated to avoid infections acquired in a health care setting.
WHO does not recommend any travel and/or trade restrictions to South Sudan based on the information available about this event.
Further information
|
Sources
