Measles in South Sudan

The situation at a glance

From January 2022 to February 1, 2023, health authorities in South Sudan are responding to an ongoing measles outbreak, with 4,339 suspected cases including 388 (8.9%) laboratory-confirmed cases and 46 deaths (mortality ratio of cases: 1.06%) reported throughout the country. the country. Two measles outbreaks were announced by health authorities in 2022, on February 23 and December 10, respectively. Between March and November 2022, a total of 770,581 children were vaccinated during the reactive vaccination campaigns. A nationwide measles vaccination campaign is scheduled to begin in March 2023.

The current outbreak may have serious public health impacts due to the low national measles immunization coverage, which is below the expected 95% coverage to interrupt ongoing transmission. Other factors include the most affected age group being the under-fives and the country’s context of armed conflict, food insecurity and internally displaced persons favoring transmission.

Description of the situation

Health authorities in South Sudan have responded to an outbreak of measles since the beginning of 2022. From 1 January 2022 to 1 February 2023, a total of 4339 suspected cases, of which 388 (8.9%) were laboratory-confirmed cases and 46 deaths (CFR: 1.06%; AR: 1.1/1000 population) were reported from 55 counties in all 10 states and three administrative areas. Out of 4339 suspected cases, 3187 (73.5%) are unvaccinated. Of the unvaccinated, 2398 (75%) are under the age of five and 1021 (32%) are under the age of one. The highest cumulative number of deaths was recorded in Juba County in Central Equatoria State with 18 deaths (CFR 1.9%) and eight deaths (CFR 5.1%) reported in Cueibet County in Lakes State, while other counties reported less than five deaths in total.

South Sudan began reporting measles cases in January 2022 in two counties—Torit in Eastern Equatoria State and Maban in Upper Nile State. Following a continued increase in the number of cases across the country, South Sudan health authorities declared a measles outbreak on 10 December 2022. This was the country’s second declaration of a measles outbreak following the first declaration on 23 February 2022 .

Figure 1: Distribution of suspected measles cases (n=4334) reported in South Sudan between 1 January 2022 and 1 February 2023.

Note: the date of disease onset was not known for five cases

Epidemiology of measles

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by the measles virus and occurs as a seasonal disease in endemic areas. In tropical areas, most measles cases occur during the dry season, while in temperate areas, incidence peaks in late winter and early spring.

Transmission is primarily person-to-person by airborne droplets that are dispersed within minutes when an infected person coughs or sneezes, and transmission can also occur through direct contact with infected secretions. Transmission from asymptomatic immune exposed persons has not been demonstrated. The virus remains active and contagious in the air or on infected surfaces for up to 2 hours. The patient is infectious from four days before the onset of the rash to four days after the appearance of the rash. The virus first infects the respiratory tract before spreading to other organs. There is no specific antiviral treatment for measles and most people recover within 2-3 weeks.

Among malnourished children and immunocompromised people, including people with HIV, cancer and those treated with immunosuppressants, as well as pregnant women, measles can also cause serious complications, including blindness, encephalitis, severe diarrhea, ear infection and pneumonia.

Although measles is highly contagious, there is an effective and safe vaccine for prevention and control. The first dose of measles-containing vaccine (MCV1) is given at nine months of age, while the second dose of measles-containing vaccine (MCV2) is given at 15 months of age. A 95% population coverage with MCV1 and MCV2 is required to stop the circulation of measles.

In countries with low administrative vaccination coverage, epidemics usually occur every two to three years and usually last two to three months, although their duration varies according to population size, crowding, and population immunity status.