Filtration of the Future – International Filtration News

The benefits of new nanofiber technology keep the industry progressive

At the recent Filtrex 2022 conference organized by EDANA (European Disposable and Nonwovens Association) and held in Berlin from November 8-9, Joshua Manasco, director of business and application development for Elmarco presented the new technology of to the Infinity nanofiber company.

The free-surface technology uses a rotary solution dispensing method that produces continuous jets, effectively eliminating critical membrane defects, to enable the production of high-performance nanofiber membranes for use in HEPA and liquid filtration.

“If you look around at all the rapidly advancing technology today, whether it’s green energy or pharmaceuticals and whether it’s clean air or clean water that we need, all of these things require advanced membranes and separation layers,” Manasco said. A lot of people don’t think about it, but our customers certainly do, and they come to us to help solve these issues and provide those membrane solutions. They also know that within the next five years we should see a CAGR of 17% for nanofibers. The Infinity line is the key to unlock some of those applications that our customers need and help solve their problems and provide nanofiber solutions for advanced membranes and separators.

Categories

Applications for the Infinity line, he added, can be divided into three categories: high-end air filtration, liquid filtration and separators.

When we think of high-level HEPA and ULPA air filters, they can be applied in the pharmaceutical industry, they can be used for semiconductor manufacturing and even for improving indoor air quality, and they cannot afford to have any problems defective or allow any contamination. through, Manasco said. The same goes for liquid filtration which can also be in pharmaceuticals, where you want to make sure you separate what you want from what you don’t.

Elmarcos director of business and application development Joshua Manasco. Photo courtesy of Elmarco

And then if you think about splitters, you’re looking at cell phones, computers, and electric vehicles, which are all very important applications. If you have a membrane failure, then that can also cause a fire, as people have seen in the past. Defect-free materials in those applications are a must.

Infinity’s process offers a way to create little or no defects in membranes in such stringent applications.

It takes advantage of Elmarcos Nanospider free-surface electrospinning technology, which can already provide high capacity and homogeneous networks on an industrial scale, but in a different way. In the Infinity lines, the jets are not interrupted during the turning process.

What it does is prevent defects from forming in the membrane, and that allows membranes to be used in applications that can’t afford to have defects, Manasco said.

Nanospider

The Czech Republic has led the field in the development of nanofiber-based materials for many years.

From their origins as filters for Russian gas masks in World War II, electrospun nanofibers were widely explored in laboratories around the world as their full potential was realized with the advent of the scanning tunneling microscope in the early 1980s. .

The quest to perfect high-speed industrial production of nanofiber nonwovens remains ongoing, but Elmarco, headquartered in Liberec, Czech Republic, remains a leader in the field.

Its needle-free Nanospider technology differs from conventional electrospinning in which the filaments are released from the spindles to achieve the formation of charged polymer jets from a free liquid surface.

In other markets such as performance apparel, for example, it is necessary to develop materials that offer different levels of breathability and water resistance to meet the diverse range of end uses and consumer needs. Nanofiber networks can be engineered with the desired porous structure from a variety of polymers. This, in combination with the high specific surface area, flexibility and low base weight allows to optimize the level of water resistance, air permeability and water vapor transmission rate.

Meanwhile, for air filtration, nanofibers provide a high specific surface area and a small interconnected pore structure. These allow a very low basis weight layer to achieve high filtration efficiency while maintaining a low pressure drop.

HycuTEC

Oerlikon Nonwoven received the Filtrex Innovation Award for its HycuTEC line charging technology for melt-blown nonwovens. Photo courtesy of Oerlikon

In other notable developments during Filtrex 2022, Oerlikon Nonwoven received the Filtrex Innovation Award for its HycuTEC in-line charging technology for melt-blown nonwovens.

HycuTEC is described as the first commercially available hydrocharging solution that can also be seamlessly integrated into the manufacturing process. It also easily fits into existing systems such as plug and play components for the first time on the market. This new non-woven material charging technology is also said to enable increased filter efficiency to more than 99.99%, which, as a result, provides melt manufacturers with significant material savings along with better performance. great filtration.

While classic hydrocharging processes charge the finished non-woven material, the hycuTEC concept is based on the versatile charging of each filament. Through controlled atomization, a charge is evenly transferred to the fibers by the water spray. And a special additive is used to permanently bind the charge to the surface of each thread. The result is filter media with a consistent uniform loading across the cross-section and an effective fiber surface area approximately 10 times greater than that of surface-loaded media.

Therefore, HycuTEC hydro charging can reduce the pressure loss in typical FFP2 filter media to less than a quarter. Filtration efficiencies of more than 99.99% are easily achieved on typical filter media of 35 g/m at 35 Pa, the company says, citing tests at pilot customers producing FFP2 face masks who report increased confirmed quality due to improved filtration with a simultaneous reduction. in material use of 30%.

For end users, the consequence is the significant improvement in comfort resulting from the significant reduction in breathing resistance.

Key notes

About 100 filtration media professionals gathered in Berlin in November for the Filtrex 2022 program, which addressed issues from sustainability to testing and standardization, as well as providing insights into future trends in the healthcare and automotive industries.

The Copenhagen Institute for Future Studies gave a keynote presentation on the first day of the conference about a proposed move from curative to preventive healthcare. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers today are increasingly aware of the quality of the air we breathe, which has a key impact on health. As such, the importance of filtration will continue to grow as society seeks to improve living and working conditions to ensure a healthy lifestyle. Several of the speakers addressed this by showcasing product developments in filter media that can be used in domestic and institutional building filtration systems.

Euromonitor delivered the keynote address on day two, addressing the rate of transition to electric vehicles. This is extremely important to the filter media industry, given the different nature of the filters used in traditional combustion engines compared to electric ones. Despite the many challenges that have slowed the market entry of electric vehicles, such as cost and charging infrastructure, a recent Euromonitor study predicts that by 2031, 50% of new passenger car registrations will be electric globally.