International
ADJ Prepares for Expansion in the Middle East with the appointment of a new distributor – PLSN
Global entertainment lighting, LED video and atmospheric effects manufacturer ADJ is pleased to announce a new distribution partnership with Dubai-based GSL Professional LLC. Established for over 20 years, GSL has carved a niche for itself as a market leader in the distribution of professional audio, lighting and control solutions throughout the Middle East. Effective immediately, the company will become the exclusive ADJ distributor for the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.
The entertainment industry in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region is growing rapidly and this is reflected by a corresponding increase in sales of ADJ products. The company’s equipment has been installed in countless locations over the past few years and is supplied by many manufacturing companies in the GCC countries. GSL Professional is ideally placed to help facilitate the continued growth of ADJ’s market share in the region, as well as providing the logistics infrastructure that will ensure new and existing customers have rapid access and easy on the latest ADJ equipment.
We are always eager to expand our business and we believe it will be a game-changing decision to take on the exclusive distribution of ADJ Lighting in our region, comments Abboud Aljuneidi, General Manager of GSL Professionals. ADJ is a reputable brand in the professional lighting industry that has been in business for many years and has built a strong reputation for producing high quality and reliable equipment. ADJ offers a wide range of products that are designed to meet the needs of our valued customers. The lighting industry in the GCC countries is expected to continue to grow with increasing population and urbanization, so we expect to see an increase in demand for ADJ products over the coming months and years. GSL will partner with ADJ to provide training and support to our customers, helping them understand and effectively use ADJ products. This will help increase customer satisfaction and build long-term relationships. Therefore, we are confident that ADJ will increase its presence and business in the Middle East through the partnership with GSL Professional LLC.
Founded in 2003, GSL Professional already has exclusive distribution agreements with a wide range of internationally recognized manufacturers, particularly focused on the pro audio segment. Acquiring distribution of the ADJ range will round out the company’s portfolio and provide its extensive customer network with access to ADJ’s range of entertainment lighting, LED video and atmospheric effect solutions. GSL Professional will support ADJ customers by holding stock in its extensive warehouse, offering demonstrations of the latest equipment at its showroom in Dubai and providing after-sales support and training from its dedicated Service Centre.
ADJ is already well established in the Middle East with business growing year on year, says Jos Reulen, Export Manager for ADJ Europe. With this growth set to continue exponentially, now is the right time for us to establish local distribution. GSL Professional is a solid, well-known and respected company in the region, with a large network of local customers spanning all markets served by the ADJ product line. The company has extensive local infrastructure, including a large warehouse for stock holding, as well as a large and experienced team. I am confident that the partnership with GSL will not only help ADJ grow in the Middle East, but will also allow us to better serve our existing customer base with improved stock availability and faster fulfillment of orders, as well as local technical support and after-sales service.
Founded in 1985, ADJ has more than 35 years of experience designing and manufacturing entertainment lighting products and has developed a worldwide reputation for innovation, quality and reliability. The company serves the mid-market AVL rental, event production and integration industry sectors from headquarters in Los Angeles, California, as well as regional facilities in Mexico and Kerkrade, Netherlands. The ADJ range includes moving head lights, static washes, beam effects, audience shutters, strobes, DMX control hardware/software, LED video panels and related accessories, as well as fog, mist and other generators of atmospheric effects. Recently, ADJ has pioneered a number of market-leading IP65 rated lighting solutions, including the hugely popular Hydro series of moving head luminaires. The company’s products are used worldwide for events, productions and festivals of all sizes, and are also installed in a wide variety of venues ranging from nightclubs and lounges to concert venues and event centers; theaters and houses of worship to trampoline parks and entertainment complexes.
GSL Professionals distributor of ADJ products starting immediately. More information can be found at www.gslprofessional.com and sales inquiries from customers in the GCC region should be sent directly to [email protected]
For more information about ADJ: www.adj.com
|
Sources
2/ https://plsn.com/newsroom/all-news/adj-prepares-for-expansion-in-the-middle-east-with-appointment-of-new-distributor/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Days of Our Lives’, ‘Hollywood Heights’ actor Cody Longo dies at 34
- ADJ Prepares for Expansion in the Middle East with the appointment of a new distributor – PLSN
- The Psychological Science Accelerator’s COVID-19 rapid-response dataset
- Trump team hands over items marked as classified
- US would welcome any efforts by Prime Minister Modi to stop war in Ukraine: White House
- Days of Our Lives, Hollywood Heights actor was 34 – The Hollywood Reporter
- Diaz Lopez breaks school record in Seattle
- Dogs parade at New York Fashion Week
- Jokowi hands over IDR 3 trillion KUR funds to Aceh – National
- Two women survived for days under the rubble of the earthquake as the death toll reached 24,150
- Rihanna feels ‘grateful’ ahead of Super Bowl performance | Entertainment
- Morales: Morales emphasizes intrinsic tennis | Pune News