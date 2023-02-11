ADJ Prepares for Expansion in the Middle East with the appointment of a new distributor – PLSN

Global entertainment lighting, LED video and atmospheric effects manufacturer ADJ is pleased to announce a new distribution partnership with Dubai-based GSL Professional LLC. Established for over 20 years, GSL has carved a niche for itself as a market leader in the distribution of professional audio, lighting and control solutions throughout the Middle East. Effective immediately, the company will become the exclusive ADJ distributor for the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The entertainment industry in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region is growing rapidly and this is reflected by a corresponding increase in sales of ADJ products. The company’s equipment has been installed in countless locations over the past few years and is supplied by many manufacturing companies in the GCC countries. GSL Professional is ideally placed to help facilitate the continued growth of ADJ’s market share in the region, as well as providing the logistics infrastructure that will ensure new and existing customers have rapid access and easy on the latest ADJ equipment.

We are always eager to expand our business and we believe it will be a game-changing decision to take on the exclusive distribution of ADJ Lighting in our region, comments Abboud Aljuneidi, General Manager of GSL Professionals. ADJ is a reputable brand in the professional lighting industry that has been in business for many years and has built a strong reputation for producing high quality and reliable equipment. ADJ offers a wide range of products that are designed to meet the needs of our valued customers. The lighting industry in the GCC countries is expected to continue to grow with increasing population and urbanization, so we expect to see an increase in demand for ADJ products over the coming months and years. GSL will partner with ADJ to provide training and support to our customers, helping them understand and effectively use ADJ products. This will help increase customer satisfaction and build long-term relationships. Therefore, we are confident that ADJ will increase its presence and business in the Middle East through the partnership with GSL Professional LLC.

Founded in 2003, GSL Professional already has exclusive distribution agreements with a wide range of internationally recognized manufacturers, particularly focused on the pro audio segment. Acquiring distribution of the ADJ range will round out the company’s portfolio and provide its extensive customer network with access to ADJ’s range of entertainment lighting, LED video and atmospheric effect solutions. GSL Professional will support ADJ customers by holding stock in its extensive warehouse, offering demonstrations of the latest equipment at its showroom in Dubai and providing after-sales support and training from its dedicated Service Centre.

ADJ is already well established in the Middle East with business growing year on year, says Jos Reulen, Export Manager for ADJ Europe. With this growth set to continue exponentially, now is the right time for us to establish local distribution. GSL Professional is a solid, well-known and respected company in the region, with a large network of local customers spanning all markets served by the ADJ product line. The company has extensive local infrastructure, including a large warehouse for stock holding, as well as a large and experienced team. I am confident that the partnership with GSL will not only help ADJ grow in the Middle East, but will also allow us to better serve our existing customer base with improved stock availability and faster fulfillment of orders, as well as local technical support and after-sales service.

Founded in 1985, ADJ has more than 35 years of experience designing and manufacturing entertainment lighting products and has developed a worldwide reputation for innovation, quality and reliability. The company serves the mid-market AVL rental, event production and integration industry sectors from headquarters in Los Angeles, California, as well as regional facilities in Mexico and Kerkrade, Netherlands. The ADJ range includes moving head lights, static washes, beam effects, audience shutters, strobes, DMX control hardware/software, LED video panels and related accessories, as well as fog, mist and other generators of atmospheric effects. Recently, ADJ has pioneered a number of market-leading IP65 rated lighting solutions, including the hugely popular Hydro series of moving head luminaires. The company’s products are used worldwide for events, productions and festivals of all sizes, and are also installed in a wide variety of venues ranging from nightclubs and lounges to concert venues and event centers; theaters and houses of worship to trampoline parks and entertainment complexes.

GSL Professionals distributor of ADJ products starting immediately. More information can be found at www.gslprofessional.com and sales inquiries from customers in the GCC region should be sent directly to [email protected]

For more information about ADJ: www.adj.com