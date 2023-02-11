Turkey-Syria earthquake: Idlib rebel leader calls for urgent international aid as families devastated by quake | World News

The suffering of Syria is a unique desolation and inside Idlib we have seen the face of utter despair.

Here, they thought their plight couldn’t get any worse than fleeing the regime’s shelling and suffocation, but what was already a terribly miserable life for millions has become far more tragic since the earthquake.

People fear that cold and hunger will kill them now.

Those who fled Bashar al-Assad’s bombs and bullets for 12 years have found themselves running again after their homes collapsed and earthquakes destroyed infrastructure already massively weakened by years of war.

We watched in Salquin as the White Helmets, a UK-funded Syrian civil defense group, searched through piles of rubble.

The chances of finding someone alive now seem insanely optimistic, but they don’t give up their digging and searching. It goes on day and night.

Just 12 hours ago, a young man was pulled out of here alive. Such cases keep them.

They are also driven by the bleak realization that they are alone and no one will soon come to help them.

Five days after the region’s worst earthquakes in a century, there appears to be no international aid and no expert search and rescue teams.

“Children under the rubble are not terrorists”

Idlib is the last pocket of Syria standing against the Bashar al-Assad regime in Damascus and is held by an armed group called Hayat Tahir al Sham (HTS), led by Abu Mohammed al Jolani.

He was once a member of Al Qaeda before breaking with the group and creating his own fight not only for the remnants of Al Qaeda, but also Islamic State cells and the Assad regime.

He is still on the most wanted terrorist lists drawn up by a number of countries, including the US.

But when we spoke to him at the devastated site of Salquin, where they were searching for a missing family, he denounced the international community for failing to help the desperate people of northwestern Syria.

“The children under this rubble are not terrorists,” he said.

He called on the world to put aside politics, focus on people and send aid to the region.

‘I won’t leave until I find them’

We saw a father sitting in the dark, clutching a blanket wrapped around his dead four-year-old son.

The child – his face covered in dust and the cold blue-gray mask of death – was called Muhammad.

He was pulled out after four days trapped in the rubble, still wearing his pyjamas.

His father, Saleem, was shocked, hard-faced, without any emotion.

He had placed his little son next to a fire for warmth that he could no longer feel, as if it would help him somehow, as if it could bring him the comfort that his father had been unable to provide for the previous four days. .

Saleem had no way of knowing if his young son lay there, alive but trapped and scared for days waiting for help that never came.

Saleem somehow scrambled to safety as he grabbed the hand of his young daughter, Mace, and ran.

Mace is eight years old and she and Saleem are the only ones who made it.

Behind them, men from the White Helmets used diggers to tear apart the rubble, while colleagues lifted the stones and pulled the blankets that peeked from them.

They were trying to find Saleem’s 10-year-old son Abdul Razek and his wife Amira.

“I will not leave until I find them,” he said. “I can not.”

He breaks off every now and then, begging the White Helmets to try different corners of what was once their home.

The team leader is Mustafa Kharzum and he knows all about the grief of losing a son.

He died of illness, but the loss of a child never leaves a parent heartbroken.

“I know what he’s going through and I promised him that I won’t leave here until we find his family,” says Mustafa.

They are there all night and then all morning. By noon they’re sure they’re not in the wreckage yet, so they start walking around the hospitals.

Could they still be alive and, somehow, someone took them there?

There is a glimmer of hope again, but it is quickly dashed when they find the bodies of mother and son in a hospital morgue.

Saleem is worried. “They were my world”, he says, “I worked for them, I did everything for them”.

Too much misery to deal with

His young daughter Mace cries as mourners gather around the family’s home in Mashhead Roheen, near the Turkish border.

The family fled Ma’arat al Numan where they previously lived when Assad regime troops moved in three years ago.

They survived the long war only to see half the family wiped out by the earthquake.

At home, female relatives of the family wash the bodies of the little boys ready for burial.

Little children wail and scream in grief.

The grandmother, Fatima, collapses and is carried to a chair. She has seen three of her sons die in fighting and war – now she is mourning a daughter and two grandchildren.

This misery is too much to bear. The heartache is never ending for the Syrian people and once again, they are feeling that no one anywhere is listening to their cries or caring about their grief.

Alex Crawford was reporting from Idlib in northwestern Syria with cameraman Jake Britton and producers Chris Cunningham and Mahmoud Mosa.