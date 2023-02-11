On February 9, 2023, at 7:59 p.m., Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) officers assigned to District 6 (Port Colborne / Wainfleet) responded along with Wainfleet Fire paramedics and Niagara Emergency Medical Services (NEMS) ) for what was reported as a residential structure fire on Perry Road between Concession Road 5 and Concession Road 6, in the Township of Wainfleet.

As officers approached, heavy smoke could be seen in the area and upon arrival the residence was fully engulfed in flames. The information received was that there were three people living there at the time, two of whom were children and the other an elderly person. The two children, five and seven years old, were able to escape, but the old man could not. Tragically, a seventy-eight-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Both children suffered injuries consistent with smoke inhalation and remain in an out-of-town hospital at this time. Both are in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives assigned to the 3rd District Criminal Investigation Branch, as well as detectives assigned to the Forensic Services Unit are working in conjunction with the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office, which is investigating the cause of the fire, and the Office of the Chief The Ontario Coroner, who is investigating the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by calling (905) 688-4111, option 3, extension 1008980.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to people who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest.

Incident #23-13809