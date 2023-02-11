Cockatoos know how to choose the right tools for the job





Cockatoos contain contradictions. They behave like gremlins, said Antonio Osuna-Mascar, a biologist at the University of Veterinary Medicine in Vienna. His colleague Alice Auersperg agreed. Imagine a child with pincers on its head, she said, who is also able to fly. But just like small children, cockatoos can be sweet and curious, always exploring the world around them. Dr. Auersperg and other researchers showed the nature of this curiosity in 2021, when they reported that Wild Goffins cockatoos use tools. The researchers observed the birds, temporarily housed in an aviary, using their beaks to create three tools, a wedge, a knife and a spoon to help them open the Wawai tropical fruit, like a set of cutlery, said Dr . Auersperg. It was clear that cockatoos were creating different tools for different purposes, known as tool sets, but a critical question remained: Did birds see tools this way?

In one study published Friday in Current BiologyDr. Osuna-Mascar, Dr. Auersperg and colleagues showed that cockatoos are only the third animal, besides humans and chimpanzees, known to select different tools based on the tasks they expect to face.

Chimpanzees’ ability to plan tool use ahead of time inspired the current study of cockatoos, said Dr. Osuna-Mascar. Chimpanzees in northern Congo use a short, strong stick to poke a hole in termite nests and then a longer, thinner stick to fish out the insects and eat them. If chimpanzees know they’ve already left a drill hole near a termite mound, they won’t bother bringing another one with them, indicating that they think ahead of time about the tools they need for a task. Dr. Osuna-Mascar, who has previously worked with chimpanzees, adapted the termite-fishing task for a group of captive cockatoos. Instead of insects, the big prize was a cashew, their favorite food. To get the treat out of the puzzle box, two tools were needed: a short, sharp tool that first had to cut through a membrane that blocked the birds’ entry into the nut, and a long, skinny pole that had to be stuck into the hole to fish out. cashews. After being presented with the box and tools, six out of 10 cockatoos were able to come up with the correct solution. One, Figaro, figured it out in 31 seconds, and another, Fini, did it in 34 seconds. The researchers then tested whether the cockatoos could choose the right tools to retrieve a cashew from a simpler box, which had no membrane and thus only required the fishing pole. When given the simpler box, the birds grabbed the pole significantly more than would be expected if they were randomly choosing between the two tools, indicating that they understood that it was the correct tool for the fishing task.

The critical experiment came next, when the box was moved further away from the tools, meaning the birds had to choose the right tools and then carry them, either by climbing a ladder or flying a short distance. When deciding what tools to bring on their trip, cockatoos plan ahead, like humans grabbing their phone, wallet and keys before heading out for the day. If faced with a box with a membrane, cockatoos figured out how to keep the tools together and would come prepared with both. They were able to understand that they would need both tools in the near future, said Dr. Osuna-Mascar. If the box did not have a membrane to cut through, the birds tended to bring only the fishing pole, much like chimpanzees. Cricette Sanz, a behavioral ecologist at Washington University in St. Louis. The researchers now hope to see if cockatoos can manage this feat even when the box is not in direct view, and also to further explore the evolutionary history of tool use in this species. For Dr. Osuna-Mascar, this discovery shows how little we know about animals in general. Dr. Auersperg thinks the study proves that a certain anti-bird bias needs revision. Bird brains, she said, should actually be a compliment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/10/science/cockatoos-tool-use.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos