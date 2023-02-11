International
For Rep. Michael McCaul, national security cannot be a partisan war
WASHINGTON While other Texas Republicans in the US House of Representatives drafted their attacks and responses to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union this week, US Rep. Michael McCaul had his mind on a balloon.
The Austin Republican, speaking in an interview with The Texas Tribune hours before the presidential address on Tuesday, described how he was trying to get Democrats on board with a resolution condemning Chinese espionage. Republicans had spent days attacking the Biden administration, which took days to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon that managed to cross the continental United States.
But McCaul insisted the resolution represents the country, not the party.
He and like-minded Republican leaders met with Democrats to try to craft a version of the resolution that would not offend their support for the president but also appease his more partisan Republicans. of final resolution called out efforts by Chinese governments to infiltrate the US and pushed the administration to keep Congress quiet about Chinese espionage efforts. On Thursday, the resolution achieved what has become extremely rare in Washington and passed the House of Representatives unanimously.
McCaul is not a centrist. He is a vocal critic of President Joe Biden and he doesn’t stray from the party line. He joins his conservative colleagues in opposing the administration’s border policies and withdrawal from Afghanistan. But the reach across the aisle is emblematic of his leadership approach in his new role as chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
McCaul deeply believes that politics should stop at the water’s edge, an adage that suggests the U.S. should put aside internal partisan bickering and present unity when dealing with external threats. Doing so, he said, is critical to projecting the country’s strength.
We don’t need a partisan resolution that looks like the United States is divided because China likes it that way. That’s the worst thing we can do, McCaul said, sitting in a rocking chair in his office, his arm still in a sling after he spent several weeks without care for a bicep injury. We must be united.
The self-described defense hawk entering his 10th term is one of Texas’ most powerful delegations in the House of Representatives. He has secured the new leadership role on the Foreign Affairs Committee at a critical time for US foreign relations, as China, Russia and Iran pose growing threats to the current world order.
He plans to use the committees’ influence and access to convince members of his own party that some bipartisan priorities are important, such as preserving financial aid to Ukraine and punishing Chinese espionage.
I challenge the other side of the corridor. Let’s stand together against this common enemy that we have, McCaul said from the House chamber Thursday. Our enemy is not each other. Our enemy are foreign nations like Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.
However, the first few weeks of the current Congress have made that unity elusive. A vocal faction of the Republican Party is subverting some of the more establishment-minded conferences in favor of the populist messages put forward by former President Donald Trump.
Financial support for Ukraine could be continued, which some members of the far right say could be better used to fund border security in the country. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, who provided the most leverage in her party’s leadership race this year, has been a particular critic of further funding for Ukraine, which was increased under the latest funding package. to the government.
We were ignoring the dangers that were happening on our border and the national security crisis that was happening in our country while we were fully protecting another country’s border, Greene said in a Press conference in November.
McCaul maintains that the divide is largely generational. The 61-year-old grew up in the shadow of the Cold War and readily remembers President Ronald Reagan’s stance against the Soviet Union. But others, whose political education was largely shaped during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, are far more reluctant to get involved in conflicts abroad that could end up further increasing defense spending.
They’ve fallen into this false dichotomy that somehow you can’t secure the border and give weapons to liberate a democracy fighting a tyrannical dictator who threatens Europe the likes of which we haven’t seen since Hitler, McCaul said. .
McCaul has held briefings with the remaining members, and he hopes to have his first committee hearings clarifying how the Ukraine aid money is being spent to ease any concerns about mismanagement. He is also planning to hold a hearing on war crimes committed in Ukraine, bringing images of violence committed against both combatants and civilians to highlight the human devastation of war. And he plans to visit Ukraine with fellow Texas Republicans on the Foreign Affairs Committee, Jake Ellzey, R-Waxahachie, and Keith Self, R-McKinney.
McCaul admits that there will be members so deeply entrenched in their opposition to aid to Ukraine that they will never accept it. But he maintains that they represent a minority of his party and that most members on both sides of the aisle support Ukraine or simply want some assurance that the money is being well spent.
He is not holding back even when he feels the administration is acting on weakness. He criticized the administration for not deflating the spying bubble sooner and plans to take the lead as chairman of the committee investigating the administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.
Kabul’s rapid fall to the Taliban and the thousands of US allies left behind in the country only fueled Russian President Vladimir Putin’s brazenness as he invaded Ukraine last year, McCaul said. And Chinese President Xi Jinping is closely watching whether Congress stops supporting the war effort in Ukraine, a decision that could give Xi the chutzpah to execute his invasion of Taiwan.
You have these two dictators trying to return to the glory of the old Soviet Empire and the glory of Imperial China, McCaul said.
He is also a vocal critic of the administration’s handling of the border, signing the Texas border plan that has become the guiding framework for House Republicans’ border policy. The plan is based on a much more punitive approach to border management, with tougher parameters for asylum seekers and more preventive measures to tighten crossings. McCaul previously served six terms as chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, which has jurisdiction over border issues.
That’s not to say he doesn’t have a track record of success working with Democrats. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, who is the top Democrat on the Western Hemisphere committees, said he collaborated with McCaul on the legislation and hopes he will continue to lead the committee in a bipartisan manner. Castro confirmed that McCaul was willing to push back over some influential Republicans who wanted the Chinese espionage resolution to be a targeted attack on the president.
But as Republicans increasingly push for more draconian border security plans, Castro said he hopes the debate over migration and border security stays in the realm of reality and isn’t dominated by more extreme voices in the Republican Party who view every asylum seeker as a potential serial killer.
McCaul contrasts the two issues. He may remain staunchly opposed to the Biden administration’s border approach, which he described as a political issue that has nothing to do with Ukraine. He can also work with Democrats to address the complex coordination of foreign adversaries in Beijing, Moscow, Pyongyang and Tehran that are testing the US’s willingness to maintain its position at the top of the postwar world order.
This is a fight for the global balance of power, he said.
