SEND internships and the launch of the LSE Program in Tower Hamlets





Shakil and Natasha at the event. The council hosted an event to mark the launch of the Local Supported Employment (LSE) Initiative and eight in-house placements for residents with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). Stakeholders were invited to the WorkPath office in Canary Wharf to celebrate the progress that has been made in Tower Hamlets in relation to employment support for SEND residents. The LSE initiative, which was announced in August 2022, is a £7.6 million Government initiative from the Department for Work and Pensions that will help over 2,000 adults in 24 local authorities with learning disabilities and autism move to work. The Council’s Supported Employment team were successful in their application for LSE grant funding and support. The initiative means the team will be able to support 60 residents with learning disabilities, autism or both to move into competitive employment and provide the help they need to maintain that employment. The initiative will complement the current work being carried out in the borough for SEND residents and will include the appointment of job coaches who can carry out occupation profiling, engage employers and provide work support to help develop more careers . The event also celebrated the launch of eight new internships across council departments for SEND residents. Shakil, who is one of the eight interns, attended the event and spoke of his delight at securing his first job role. Shakil said: “I am very excited to start my first job and learn new skills. Always keep trying because if you give up now, you won’t see the blessings ahead of you.” Shakil will focus on project delivery in the Living Well team, he is pictured above with his new manager, Natasha Sutton, who is a personalization project manager. Other interns will hold a variety of roles in various departments, including the Parks Service and the Adult Commissioning Team. They are set to begin their roles in the coming months. Councilor Abu Talha Chowdhury, Lead Member for Jobs, Skills and Growth, said: “I am delighted that we are able to launch these eight internships and the LSE initiative in Tower Hamlets. “We know that our SEND residents can face challenges when it comes to finding and maintaining employment. However, we also know that finding a fulfilling role can contribute immensely to economic and personal independence, along with confidence. That’s why having these opportunities within the council is essential and a real demonstration of our commitment to ensuring everyone feels supported in their career journey. “Our Supported Employment team have worked incredibly hard to secure LSE grant funding and I know they will use this to accelerate the support we have for our SEND residents.” If you would like to know more or apply for the LSE service, please contact our team at: [email protected] Posted on Friday, February 10, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.towerhamlets.gov.uk/News_events/2023/February/SEND-apprenticeships-and-LSE-Programme-launch-in-Tower-Hamlets.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos