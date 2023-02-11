



Responding to news that the governor of China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (Xinjiang), Erkin Tuniyaz, will meet with officials from the UK government, the European Union (EU) and EU member states on a visit in the days to Next, Amnesty Internationals China Researcher Alkan Akad said: As the governor of Xinjiang, Erkin Tuniyaz will have a leadership role and will be aware of the massive and systematic abuses of the Chinese government targeting the Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other Muslim communities living in the region. These include torture, persecution and mass imprisonment, which the UN, Amnesty International and others have found can amount to crimes against humanity. A visit to Europe, where he is said to be meeting with officials from the UK government, the EU and EU member states, will undoubtedly be used for propaganda purposes by the authorities in Beijing, who have tried to repeatedly conceal or uncover ongoing serious crimes under international law. and other human rights violations they have committed in Xinjiang. Questions should be asked about the purpose of his visit. If officials choose to meet him, they cannot allow themselves to be complicit in this blatant piece of Chinese propaganda. They must be open and publicly hold the Chinese authorities accountable for the crimes against humanity being committed in Xinjiang. Dismantling the cruel system of discrimination and persecution of ethnic minorities should be the main concern of any country invited to host Erkin Tuniyaz. Officials should seek information on the welfare and whereabouts of the many people who have been arrested or disappeared without a trace, and call for the release of all those arbitrarily detained. As a starting point, judicial authorities in European states should launch their own investigations into whether Erkin Tuniyaz is responsible for crimes under international law, including torture, or other serious human rights violations that would warrant prosecution. Background Since 2017, there has been extensive documentation of China’s crackdown on Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, carried out under the guise of fighting terrorism. In 2021, a HOLISTIC report by Amnesty International demonstrated that systematic state-organized mass imprisonment, torture and persecution by the Chinese authorities constituted crimes against humanity. In August 2022, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights released a report finding that crimes against humanity may have occurred in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Amnesty International Campaign to free prisoners from Xinjiang to date, it has profiled 126 individuals, who are among perhaps a million or more people in arbitrary detention in detention camps and prisons in Xinjiang.

