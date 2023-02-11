International
The professor of geophysics explains the unpredictability of the earthquake | FIU news
Natural disasters are extremely difficult to predict. In recent years, scientific and technological advances have led to improved forecasting of some natural disasters such as hurricanes. Unfortunately, this is not the case with earthquakes.
After the catastrophic 7.8 earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, more than 22,000 people have been killed and tens of thousands more injured, and the numbers continue to rise. Could this have been foreseen?
Professor of geophysics at FIU Shimon Wdowinski answers questions about earthquake predictions and sheds light on why earthquakes are so unpredictable. An expert in space geodesy, natural hazards and sea-level rise, Wdowinski is a researcher at FIU Environmental Institute AND Department of Land and Environment.
1. Can an earthquake be predicted? If so, how?
Earthquake prediction is a complex topic to discuss because we must first define what is considered a successful prediction. There are three main parameters that need to be determined for such predictions: Epicenter (or hypocenter) location, timing, and magnitude. If one can only predict two of the three parameters (eg location and time) but is off on the third parameter (eg size), is it still a good prediction? There are many other parameters to consider. However, the short answer to the prediction question is NO, because earthquake mechanics are very complex with many unknown parameters that cannot yet be measured (eg stress level at hypocenter depth ~15 km deep). Despite the great progress in earthquake science, we are still a long way from measuring all the parameters and variables needed for earthquake prediction. In the future, with more advanced technologies and stronger computational capabilities, earthquake prediction may be more feasible.
2. How do scientists know when an earthquake is imminent?
Most earthquakes occur periodically along plate boundaries because earthquakes release stress that builds up slowly as two tectonic plates move relative to each other. The rate of relative motion between two tectonic plates generally determines the recurrence interval between large-magnitude earthquakes along the same fault segment. Plate boundaries with fast-moving plates will generate more frequent earthquakes compared to slow-moving plates. For example, the San Andreas fault in California, which serves as a boundary between the North American and Pacific plates, accommodates relative plate motion at a rate of approximately 35 mm/year. Geological and historical studies indicate that the recurrence interval along the San Andreas fault is about 150 years. Since the last major earthquake that occurred in the Los Angeles area was in 1857, about 175 years ago, we know that this segment of the fault has accumulated enough stress to cause a major earthquake. Therefore, seismologists indicate that this segment of the fracture is delayed. But it is difficult or impossible to predict when an earthquake will occur because many physical conditions can lead to or cause the actual earthquake.
3. Will we ever be able to predict earthquakes with an accuracy similar to hurricane forecasts?
The short answer is not now, but maybe in the distant future. The longer answer is that the comparison between hurricanes and earthquakes is not that simple. Hurricanes occur in the atmosphere, where many sensors can be deployed and can measure atmospheric conditions for several days. Most large earthquakes occur underground at depths of 10-50 km, where detailed observations are difficult to obtain and over a period of hundreds of years. The long periodicity of the earthquake cycle suggests that small uncertainties in forecast timing (eg, 1% error) translate to several years versus several hours in the case of hurricane forecasts.Because of the infrequency of underground observations and the long duration of the earthquake cycle, it is highly unlikely that we will be able to predict earthquakes with the same degree of accuracy as hurricanes.
4. Is there a viable alternative to earthquake forecasts that can be deployed now?
The seismic community has developed early warning systems, which provide an alert for potentially devastating future seismic waves. The early warning system can provide an alert of 5 to 30 seconds before a destructive wave arrives depending on the distance between the epicenter and the population center. If the epicenter is too close to the population center, that warning window is reduced. However, in some cases 5 to 30 seconds can still make a difference. It may be enough for some people to evacuate buildings, take shelter inside buildings, or allow critical infrastructure such as gas pipelines to be shut down to avoid further damage.
Shimon Wdowinski is a professor of geophysics focused on the development and use of space geodetic techniques that can detect small movements of the Earth’s surface. He has successfully applied these techniques to study tectonic plate movement, earthquakes, subsidence, sinkhole activity, wetland hydrology, climate change, and sea level rise. He has a master’s degree in engineering science and a Ph.D. in geophysics from Harvard University. He also holds a master’s degree in geology from the Hebrew University.
