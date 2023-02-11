Kamehameha Maui, Baldwin students advance to international science fair | News, Sports, Jobs





One Kamehameha Schools Maui student and two Baldwin High School students will represent Maui County at the International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas in May.

Ava Davis of Kamehameha won the overall Senior Division Grand Award for her project, “Parent involvement versus student achievement”, at the 64th Maui County Regional Science and Engineering Fair held Thursday at the University of Hawaii Maui College. Davis also won first place in the Behavioral and Social Sciences senior category and will receive the Alexander & Baldwin Inc. Merit Award. Brie-Ann Fukutomi and Penelope Tupou of Baldwin took second place in the Senior Division Grand Prix category for their project. “Erosion”. The pair topped the top Earth and Environmental Sciences category and also earned recognition from the Association for Women in Geosciences, the US Environmental Protection Agency, the Ricoh USA Inc. Award. and A&B Merit Award. All three will advance to compete in Dallas. The Senior Division Grand Prize winner was Kyani Bateman of Kamehameha Schools (“Does trauma allow adolescent limbic systems to develop faster?”) and Taylor Aloy and Damari Wright (“Menstrual Madness”) with third place, and Jed Teagarden of the Hawaii Academy of Technology (“Radio Telescope”) with honorable mention. All Senior Division Grand Prize winners will receive the A&B Merit Award and advance to the Hawaii State Science and Engineering Fair on Oahu. Meanwhile, Iao High School swept the Junior Division Grand Prizes. Asher Tokuoka won the first place Grand Prize for his project, “Recovery of near-earth objects”. He also topped the Theoretical Science Junior category and won the NASA Earth Systems Science Award. Thea Sijalbo, winner of the Junior Plant Science category, finished second for the Grand Prize for “Effects of electromagnetic fields on plants” while Ryder Tokuoka, the second place winner in the theoretical science junior category, came third for “Comparison of Exoplanet Transits.” Jonathan Nature McQueen earned an honorable mention for it “The Gravitational Lensing Effect” and third place in the Junior Theoretical Science category. The four students will be eligible to compete in the Thermo Fisher Junior Science Innovators Challenge, the nation’s premier STEM research competition for high school students. They will also all go to the Oahu science fair. This year’s event attracted 25 high school scholars in the senior division and 30 students in the junior division, according to organizers. About two dozen students will represent Maui County at the state fair on Oahu. In addition to the senior and junior winners, these students are: Taizo Kahai, Lila Devery, Ellexie Watts and James Ancheta from Iao Intermediate; Kristin Camit, Olive Harper and Lauren Imamura from Lokelani Intermediate; Brian Tarimo and June Wu of St. Anthony; Tehzion Cordero of Baldwin High; and Deana Kamaka, Makana Gomes and Lauryn DuBach from Kamehameha Schools. Educators were also honored at the fair, with Lokelani Intermediate’s Sharon Aguinas taking home the Junior Division teacher trophy and Baldwin’s Lena Devery winning the Senior Division Teacher trophy.

