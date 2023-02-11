Missouri S&T – News & Events – S&T nuclear engineering student awarded Curie International Scholarship





Narrie Loftus, a senior nuclear engineering major at Missouri S&T, hopes to do her part to help with the gender gap in her field. This is one reason she was excited recently to learn that she had been accepted for Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellowship Program sponsored by the International Atomic Energy Agency. This is a very selective international society and I am thrilled to have been chosen, says Loftus, of Sonoma, California. Some young women may be intimidated to enter the nuclear engineering field, but that was never a deterrent for me. I find this field fascinating and this scholarship will help me further my studies and be a role model for future female students. She will receive about $21,300 for tuition and the same amount for living expenses. She is also eligible to participate in an IAEA-facilitated internship, which she plans to do. The future of the nuclear industry will rely heavily on international cooperation, she says. In a past internship I had with General Atomics, I was able to learn more about advanced reactor technologies and how this can involve different nations in both fission and fusion. Now, thanks to the IAEA, there are internship opportunities I can consider around the globe to further my career. Loftus, who is a dual citizen of the US and Russia, is also minoring in Russian. She will use the scholarship funds for her master’s degree, which she will officially begin at S&T next fall. Right now, she is participating in the S&Ts Grad Track program and is already taking graduate courses while completing her bachelor’s degree. She says her focus during graduate school will be on nuclear materials. One of her interests is how the mechanical properties of silicon carbide are affected by highly radioactive and high-temperature nuclear environments. Dr. Joseph Newkirk, chair of S&T’s nuclear engineering and radiation science department, says he looks forward to seeing Loftuss’ future research as a graduate student and her influence on young women considering STEM-related fields. Narrie has worked hard to get to this point in her academic career and she deserves this fellowship, says Newkirk. She is passionate about nuclear engineering and I am sure she will make an impact with her research and be an inspiration to women interested in STEM careers. For more information about the S&T nuclear engineering program, visit nuclear.mst.edu. About Missouri S&T Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university with over 7,000 students. Part of the University of Missouri’s four-campus system and located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 101 degrees in 40 fields of study and is among the nation’s top 10 universities for return on investment, according to Business Insider. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.mst.edu/2023/02/st-nuclear-engineering-student-awarded-international-curie-fellowship/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos