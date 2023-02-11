Chemist chosen for the International Program for Young Scientists





Joya Cooley, assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry Cal State Fullerton chemist Joya Cooley has been selected for the 2023 Young Observer Program, established by the US National Committee of the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. She is among 12 individuals, under the age of 45, from industry, academia and national laboratories selected by the US National IUPAC Committee for this year’s program. It will join other new observers from institutions such as MIT and research facilities such as Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and ExxonMobil Technology and Engineering. Kuliassistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry, is the first CSUF faculty member to participate in the program, according to USNC/IUPAC. As part of SOFTWARECooley will participate 52nd IUPAC General Assembly and 49th World Congress of Chemistry in The Hague, Netherlands, in August. Through the Young Observer Program, young scientists and engineers can build international collaborations, gain knowledge of global research and participate in global IUPAC activities. Meeting and collaborating with chemists around the world will give me the opportunity to make international connections and do the best scientific research possible, said Cooley, who joined CSUF in fall 2020. The research focuses on material properties Cooley investigates the relationship between material properties, the relationship between structure and how a material behaves, often used in engineering and product design. Her research focuses on understanding why certain materials exhibit certain physical properties and how to change those properties for the better. Negative thermal expansion materials shrink when you heat them. They’re very useful as building or structural materials, so you can control the dimensions of things even if they change temperature, explained Cooley, who is presenting her research at the World Chemistry Congress. Her students have been working on a research project funded by the National Science Foundation, where they make a material, change the composition little by little, and see how those compositional changes affect thermal expansion. She has also taken her students to conduct research at Argonne National Laboratory, a national science and engineering research center in Illinois. As a junior observer, Cooley will participate in IUPAC activities, including observation of the chemistry education and materials chemistry committees to help inform its teaching and research. I have a great interest in the connections between physical science research and how it affects society, she said. I want to learn more about how other chemists are doing their part to make the world a better place. Young Observers are awarded an amount to offset their costs to attend the IUPAC General Assembly and World Congress of Chemistry, 18-25 August. IUPAC is the world authority on chemical nomenclature and terminology, including the naming of new elements in the periodic table and standardized methods for measurement. Each country that is a member of IUPAC has an organization through which this membership is administered. For the United States, it is the National Academy of Sciences. For more about Cooley’s research, visit her lab Web page. Learn more about the IUPAC Young Observer Program from past participants here.

