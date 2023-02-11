A big step towards finding solutions for a net zero carbon Portsmouth





Funding from Innovate UK’s Net Zero Living Programme, will allow the council to work with city partners to study innovative ways to decarbonise the city’s energy, transport, heating and manufacturing systems. The study will report its findings and make recommendations for solutions. In this first phase of the programme, 31 projects from across the UK have been awarded a share of £2 million through a competitive process to carry out feasibility studies to understand what solutions they should test in their local area. This project will support the priorities of the Council’s Climate Change Strategy, which is underpinned by the city’s ambition to be carbon net by 2030. The Council aims to prioritize carbon mitigation that also has socio-economic and environmental benefits. Engaging with city partners, the project will develop solutions that come from a wide range of sectors and further the city’s ambition to collaborate for common goals. It builds on the work that is part of the Civic Partnership Agreement, as well as the newly developed Green Partnership Charter. Cllr Kimberly Barrett, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment at Portsmouth City Council, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for us to work together and find solutions that will work for Portsmouth and ensure a safe and sustainable transition. right to a net zero city.” I am very excited to see this project get off the ground because of the huge potential it has to make a real impact on our community.” “Our thanks for the support to our local partners, the University of Portsmouth, Portsmouth Hospitals NHS University Trust and Gunwharf Quays who have helped and supported this app.” Dr David Hutchinson, Reader in Environmental Innovation and Impact Development Manager at the University of Portsmouth, said: “It is fantastic that our proposal has been awarded funding as part of Innovate UK’s Net Zero Living programme, and we are delighted to be partners with Portsmouth. City Council in delivering this exciting project. As signatories to the Civic Partnership Agreement and the Green Partnership Charter, it is important that we are able to identify opportunities that enable us to work together to deliver benefits for the people of Portsmouth. It is great to start a new project that helps to achieve our joint strategic agreement, working together on climate and sustainability issues.” If you want to hear more about how the council is tackling climate change and improving the environment, sign up to regular climate change updates including stories, information about events and funding available by going to portsmouth.gov.uk/climateaction .

