Imagine a world without fossil fuels
of commercial, from 2021, begins with a prelude typical of a 21st century first date. It’s a young woman with pink streaked hair and a purple smartphone, swiping through dating profiles while upbeat music plays in the background. She fixes her hair, puts contacts in her eyes and puts on lipstick in the back seat of a car on the way to the restaurant to meet her date. The date, a guy with glasses, appears in front of his bathroom mirror, applying gel to his hair. The camera zooms in on his white sneakers as he approaches the girl and they stop on the sidewalk, looking at each other and smiling.
That connection was brought to you by petroleum products, the broadcaster informs us. What if we lived in a world without oil and natural gas? The video rewinds, returning to the first scene of the girl in her apartment. Her phone is discernible in her outstretched hand, melting into nothingness. Life would be very different because oil and gas are part of almost everything it touches, says the narrator.
Boys hair gel disappears. So are her contacts and his clean white sneakers. When the car’s tires disappear, she smears her lipstick on her face as the back seat suddenly falls to the ground. They sit in the restaurant and her hair color and makeup evaporates, along with his glasses, a beer glass, the TV on the wall and a soccer jersey.
Our world would be unrecognizable if the products we rely on simply disappeared, the narrator concludes, snapping his fingers. Better luck next time, he tells the boy, who looks unhappy. In this universe without petrochemicals, date doesn’t work. The screen fills with the blue logo of Energy Transfer, a Texas-based company that builds natural gas and propane pipelines.
I thought about this ad, which I’ve seen several times on TV over the past few weeks, while reading Mark Stolls’ new book on the environmental history of capitalism, Profit. Stolls’ book offers the opportunity to better understand how the world described in the advertisement was born.
From the smartphone to the car, sneakers, contacts and hair gel, to the ad itself and the TVs it plays on, the 59-second Energy Transfers ad is like a primer for tracing the ways capitalism drives climate change and environmental degradation, and why it it seems so difficult in modern life. Stolls’ book provides historical context for the proliferation of plastics and disposables, the rise of fossil fuels, the concept of planned obsolescence, and the powerful tools of corporate propaganda.
Profit begins in the ancient past, with humanity’s earliest impacts on the environment. We learn that the mine dates back more than a million years to the first known stone quarry in Morocco. Early humans dug open and underground mines, searching for red ocher, leading to the earliest known demand for consumer goods. The presence of human beings affected large animal populations, introduced new species into ecosystems, and changed the land by fire. Even thousands of years ago, the ingredients of capitalism, from the manipulation of resources to trade, consumption and competition, were already in place around the world. Humans had carried basic elements of modern capitalism to the edges of the habitable earth, Stoll writes.
Eight thousand years ago, agriculture, livestock and deforestation led to mild global warming, Stoll writes. Chopped trees released carbon dioxide, and cattle and rice crops released methane, disrupting the natural climate cycle that would have cooled and sent the world into another Ice Age. Agriculture and livestock are also at the root of inequality and conflict that continue to this day. Agricultural surplus fueled war and free labor, Stoll writes. Capitalism and its predecessors created wealth inequality and fueled brutality and injustice.
Stoll takes readers through a tour of the transformative inventions that led to the birth and then flourishing of capitalism: money, writing (which first evolved from Sumerian accounting symbols), plantations, steam engines, steel, the assembly line, advertising . Each of them would have consequences for the environment. Innovation and exploitation of resources drove population growth, meaning more resources and more innovation were needed to sustain society. This is a cycle we have not escaped yet. The population grows, and then people find a clever way to support more people, Stoll said in an interview. This requires us to get the most out of a given set of resources. This goes back to the beginning of the species.
As capitalism destroyed ever larger parts of the natural world, conservationists like George Perkins Marsh and activists like Rachel Carson fought to protect plants, animals, and people from the excesses of industry. Despite their efforts and hard-won victories, after 1970, the Great Acceleration, which began after World War II, reached staggering peaks in global waste, production, consumption, and pollution. After thousands of years, the bill for humanity’s long exploitation of the Earth is finally coming, and on a scale our ancestors could never have imagined. The environment, writes Stoll, can no longer afford the cost.
For Power Transfer and its hypothetical ads, that cost is still worth paying. Other petrochemical companies, such as BP, seem to agree. After earning $27.7 billion last year, the company announced it would scale back its targets for an eventual transition away from fossil fuels. Shell, Exxon and Chevron also reported record profits for 2022, and in November, Energy Transfer reported a $371 million increase in revenue over the same period in the third quarter last year. Continued investment in oil and natural gas, in the face of worsening global warming, only further supports the argument of researchers who claim that the Anthropocene era of climate change should be repaid as the Capitalocene.
What can be done then? Stoll asks, near the end of the book. How do we break out of the rut of consumer capitalism, when so much of modern life as currently configured depends on it? How do we design a different future when the greed of capitalism seems so embedded in human nature? The best we can do is focus on the people who are trying to find solutions, Stoll said in our interview.
For ideas on how to break out of what Stoll calls the accelerated cycle, we can look to reformers, visionaries, inventors, philosophers, indigenous leaders, and artists past and present. We can also remember that adaptation, compassion and creativity are deeply rooted in human nature as well. Maybe oil companies can’t imagine a world without an endless supply of petroleum products, but that doesn’t mean it’s not possible.
