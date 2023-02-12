Missouri S&T – News and Events – S&T Student Named Global Champion by UN Education Cannot Wait





In celebration of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Education Cannot Wait today (Saturday, February 11) announced Somaya Faruqi as the world champion. Education Cannot Wait is the United Nations’ global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises. Faruqi is a first-year mechanical engineering student at Missouri S&T and former captain of the Afghan girls’ robotics team. She made international headlines when her high school team, the Afghan Dreamers, built a ventilator from used car parts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As an advocate for Education Can’t Wait, Faruqi will chair a panel discussion on Afghanistan in organizations High Level Funding Conference February 16-17 in Geneva, Switzerland. I am honored to accept my appointment as Education Cannot Waits Global Champion on behalf of all girls around the world who dream against all odds of an education, she says. These are the future scientists and leaders of tomorrow. So much has been left behind. We must join our efforts to ensure that girls everywhere have access to high-quality science, technology, engineering and math education and realize our collective dreams of a better, more equal world for all. Faruqi was born in Herat, Afghanistan. She cultivated her love of engineering in her father’s mechanic shop. Her high school and Afghan Dreamer leadership career was cut short by the Taliban’s invasion of Afghanistan. She and her teammates left the country in August 2021. A year later she began her college studies at Missouri S&T. In September, she spoke about educational equity at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. Somaya Faruqi is a shining example to all of us that with courage, hope and perseverance, we can ensure that every girl and every boy across the planet is able to experience the hope and opportunity that only a quality education can provide , says Yasmine Sherif, executive. the director of Education can’t wait. As our global champion, Somaya will advocate for the 222 million crisis-affected girls and boys in the world who urgently need our support. Somaya is the face of a new generation of young leaders and the face of the proud, deep, brilliant and unstoppable Afghan people at their best. About Missouri University of Science and Technology Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university with approximately 7,000 students. Part of the four-campus University of Missouri system and located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 101 degree programs in 40 fields of study and is among the nation’s top 10 universities for return on investment, according to Business Insider. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu.

