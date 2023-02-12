MAJOR NEW INTERNATIONAL STUDY FINDS THROMBECTOMY HIGHLY EFFECTIVE TREATMENT FOR LARGE

Led by the director of the University Hospitals for stroke Amrou SarrajMD, SELECT2 study results in the New England Journal of Medicine presented at the International Stroke Conference

CLEVELAND, February 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A large international clinical trial finds that patients with major strokes had a dramatically better recovery after endovascular thrombectomy plus medical management than patients receiving standard medical management alone.

Endovascular thrombectomy is the mechanical recovery of a clot blocking blood flow in an artery.

The study was published February 10 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with his presentation at the International Stroke Conference in Dallas.

The SELECT2 study, which included 31 medical centers in North America, Europe, AustraliaAND New Zelandwas discontinued early because of the successful results observed in patients who received thrombectomy versus medication alone.

The global principal investigator and lead author of the study, Amrou Sarraj, MD, said: “We continued to challenge the current practice where patients with major strokes would be excluded from thrombectomy.” Dr. Sarraj is Director of the Stroke and System Center, George M. Humphrey II Chair in Neurology at University Hospitals, and Professor of Neurology at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

While thrombectomy has proven effective in smaller strokes, patients with large strokes were considered too high risk for the procedure. The size of a stroke is determined by the extent of damaged brain tissue seen through CT or MRI scans.

“These patients are left alone to receive medical treatment and a significant number of them end up with very poor outcomes; wheelchair-bound, bedridden or dead,” said Dr. Sarraj. “This is a huge opportunity for improvement on a very large scale, especially since these patients account for 20 to 25 percent of all large vessel occlusions and can have a huge impact on patients, their families, and society. “

The study had a target of 560 patients with large artery occlusion causing a major stroke on CT or advanced imaging, but the data and safety monitoring board stopped the trial after enrolling 352 patients because of superior results seen with thrombectomy.

Patients were randomly assigned to one of two groups: 178 received thrombectomy and 174 received medical treatment. Patients seen within 4.5 hours of stroke onset received anticoagulant drugs TPA or TNKase if eligible.

“We found that almost 20 percent of patients who underwent a thrombectomy ended up functionally independent, returning to their family, society as almost normal or not needing support, compared with 7 percent for medical treatment alone .We also found that almost 40 percent of patients end up in the ambulance independently,” said Dr Sarraj,

“This is a huge improvement in these large stroke patients who are not being offered treatment at this point.”

Dr. Sarraj expects the results to change treatment guidelines in the near future. “This will give a large number of patients the opportunity for a chance for improvement,” he said.

Here pleaseMD, Chair of Neurology and Gilbert W. Humphrey Professor of Neurology at UH and Professor of Neurology at Case Western Resreve, said, “The results of the SELECT2 trial represent another major advance in acute stroke therapy and bring hope for meaningful recovery in a additional subset of patients previously thought not to benefit. The success of the SELECT2 trial is a testament to the dedication and persistence of Dr. Sarraj, the stroke team at UH, and his collaborators around the world. We are proud to lead the charge toward a brighter future for stroke patients and their families.”

“The Neurological Institute at UH is a leader in clinical trials involving stroke patients. This study led by our researchers will dramatically improve the treatment of patients not only in Northeast Ohio but all over the world”, he said Nikolas Bambakidis, MD, Vice President and Director of the UH Neurological Institute, Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery and holder of the Harvey Huntington Brown, Jr., Chair in Neurosurgery. He is also a professor of neurological surgery at Case Western Reserve.

“Conducting a trial at this level is not an easy task,” added Dr Sarraj. “First of all, I thank our patients and their families for their noble contribution to the trial, my co-investigators around the world, my research team who were the heart and soul of the trial, and University Hospitals who hosted the trial as a global coordinating center. in the last two years since I came here.”

Grace A McComsey, MD, Vice President of Research, Chief Scientific Officer and Director of the Clinical Research Center at UH, said, “Research and innovation are vital to our UH mission. This is another great example of how well designed trials can be clinically challenge current knowledge to improve longevity and quality of life. I am proud of our team, led by Dr. Sarraj, for scientifically challenging the status quo and showing promise in a devastating condition like stroke.” Dr. McComsey holds the Rainbow Babies & Children’s John Kennell Foundation Chair of Excellence in Pediatrics.

The trial was funded through a grant from Stryker Neurovascular to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University of Texas Houston McGovern Medical School.

The centers in the study were: University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center/Case Western Reserve University, US; Baptist Valley Medical Center, US; University of Kansas Medical Center, US; University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics, US; University of Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Clinic, US; Rush University medical center, US; McGovern Medical School at UTHealth, US; Melbourne Medical School, University of MelbourneAustralia; Thomas Jefferson University hospital, US; Ascension Columbia St. Hospital. Mary’s, US; Hospital Clínico Universitario Valladolid – University of Valladolid, Spain; Corewell Health, US; OhioHealth – Riverside Methodist Hospital, US; Abington Jefferson Health, US; Melbourne Brain Center at the Royal Melbourne Hospital – University of Melbourne, Australia; Liverpool Hospital, Australia; University of New South Wales – Liverpool Hospital, Australia; Jacksonville Baptist Medical Center, US; Christchurch Hospital, New Zeland; Bellvitge University Hospital, Spain; Germans Trias University Hospital of Pujol, Spain; Toronto Western Hospital, Canada; Hospital Clinic de Barcelona, ​​Spain; Kaiser Permanente Southern California, USA; Dell Medical School at the University of TEXAS IN Austin – Ascension Texas; Westchester Medical Center – NY Medical College, US; Royal Adelaide Hospital, Australia; Brain and Spine Goodman Campbell, US; Semmes Murphy Clinic, US; University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, US; Neuroradiology, University Hospital Basel, Switzerland; University of Alberta, Canada; Stanford University, US; MAPS Public Benefit Corporation, US; Boston Medical Center, US; Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, US; Hospitals of University of PennsylvaniaUSA; Saint Michael hospital, Canada; University of Calgary, Canada; Memorial Hermann Hospital, US; Ball d’Hebrn, Spain; Institute for Neuroscience and Mental Health, Australia

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of more than 20 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and more than 200 physician offices in 16 counties. the whole north. OHIO. The system’s primary quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Medical University of Northeast Ohio, University of Oxford and the Technion Israel Institute of Technology. The main campus also includes UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the country; UH MacDonald Women’s Hospital, Ohio women only hospital; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the country, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and ongoing research studies. UH Cleveland Medical Center is consistently among the top performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” by US News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 institutes providing clinical care and research. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH at LinkedIn, Facebook AND I tweet. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.

circle Case Western Reserve University

Case Western Reserve University is one of the leading private research institutions in the country. Located in Cleveland, we offer a unique combination of forward-thinking educational opportunities in an inspiring cultural environment. Our advanced faculty engage in teaching and research in a collaborative and hands-on environment. Our nationally recognized programs include arts and sciences, dentistry, engineering, law, management, medicine, nursing and social work. About 5,800 undergraduates and 6,300 graduate students make up our student body. Visit rast.edu to see how Case Western Reserve think beyond the possible.

This news release is issued on behalf of Newswise(TM). For more information, visit http://www.newswise.com.

SOURCE University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center