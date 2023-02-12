Aucklanders urged to have a plan, look out for each other and know where to find shelter





Auckland Emergency Management has acknowledged the stress on the community caused by the approach of Cyclone Gabrielle and thanked everyone for their preparedness efforts and looking out for each other. We know these are anxious times. I was here with you, said Deputy Comptroller Rachel Kelleher. In events of this magnitude, we can only get through them by working together. I encourage you, as always, to check on those around you who could benefit from your support and offer a helping hand where you can. Auckland Emergency Management will today issue an emergency mobile alert to mobile phones in the region to help raise awareness of weather warnings. The release of this EMA should speak to the seriousness with which we want people to face the coming weather, Kelleher said. We are looking down the barrel of a severe and potentially devastating weather event and you should take official advice seriously. Your safety is and should always be paramount. The Auckland Emergency Management team along with partner agencies have been working to ensure that all necessary services are best placed to respond to the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle. Twenty-four Civil Defense Centers and shelter sites have been set up in all Local Board areas across Tamaki Makaurau and will open their doors from this evening. A Civil Defense Center provides a safe place to eat, sleep and access essential support services. Shelters offer a hot drink and immediate shelter from the storm, but are not intended for long stays. Locations are listed at www.aem.org.nz. If mass evacuation is required, other large-scale areas will be quickly set up and we will continue to assess the need for these locations. So far, Auckland Emergency Management has provided 370 families with emergency accommodation and more are still walking through the doors at our centres. We were working with both MSD and MBIE to ensure that these families have access to support services and further temporary housing if they need it. Kelleher encouraged people to make sure they have enough supplies to last three days, but to buy only what they need. Please ensure that supermarket supplies are well stocked and will remain open. The only thing that will change is whether individual supermarkets are affected by the storm. If you live in an area prone to isolation or disconnection, make sure you have what you need to shelter in place for a few days. This includes food and water. In closing, Kelleher thanked all those leading in their communities for supporting preparedness efforts and all those at all partner agencies are working hard to ensure people are kept as safe as possible. Key information for the media Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle Metservice has issued warnings of heavy Red rain and strong winds for Auckland and Aotea Great Barrier Island. Heavy rain and potentially damaging winds are forecast through Sunday evening, with more severe weather impacts expected Monday and Tuesday.

Heavy rain is expected on Monday and Tuesday, with rainfall of 35-40 mm/hour possible on Monday afternoon. This rain is expected to cause a dangerous river conditions and significant flooding. Landslides and flooding are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities.

Strong storms, with winds reaching 130 km/h from Monday are expected to cause extensive damage, especially to trees and power lines, and could remove roofs. Transport and electricity networks are likely to be significantly affected, with road closures and power outages. Conditions will be dangerous for drivers and there is a risk to life from flying debris and falling trees or branches.

A possible storm surge of 0.5m along eastern coastlines tomorrow afternoon and evening, this together with very low pressure and strong onshore winds means there is now a high risk of coastal flooding during high tide on monday evening. What you can do now We’re asking everyone to make sure you prepare your homes and property as best you can and have a plan in place in case you need to evacuate.

Stay off the roads. Do not drive or wade through floodwaters it is difficult to judge depth or see hidden objects and you run the risk of being swept away or your vehicle getting stuck.

If your property has recently flooded, consider staying with friends or family tonight, or make a plan to evacuate if you see flood waters rising.

Make sure you have everything you need to evacuate clothing, medications, documents and ID, important items for children or babies

For those sheltering at home, they must ensure that they have alternative supplies of electricity; lamps, torches and batteries; a radio; a camp stove or BBQ. Remember to keep your phones charged and use a car (and radio) charger if you need to. Make sure you have supplies of prescription drugs to get you through the next week, c Contact your GP if you are concerned about health issues and if you rely on electricity for medical equipment, stay in touch with your health provider and your electricity provider and organize a back-up electricity supply or emergency plan.

Once the storm begins, please help us reach the people who need us most. This means only calling 111 if life is in danger, this includes if you or others are trapped, if there is a fire or landslide, and if you need to evacuate and cannot get out safely on your own. Building with red and yellow banners The council’s building assessment team has issued 286 red flags, 1,689 yellow flags and over 2,600 other buildings have white flags.

If your house has a red forbidden sign, you should stay away. Further volatility is highly likely as a result of expected weather events. If your home has a yellow restricted access sign, follow the restrictions on the sign and seriously consider avoiding all entry at least for the duration of the event. There is a possibility that new landslides will occur and existing landslides will be reactivated.

If your home is near a property that has a placard, if you see any signs of instability, or if you are concerned about the stability of the ground around your home, we recommend that you exercise extreme caution during this event. Consider finding alternative shelter during heavy rain.

Landslides often show warning signs before they happen. Common signs include new creaking or ground movement, new cracks appearing inside the home, unusual sounds like trees snapping, sinking sidewalks, or new debris on or around your home.

If you are concerned about landslides, consider finding alternative shelter during heavy rain. Lip collection Some work programs such as curbside removal of flood-affected properties have been halted and will resume once Gabrielle’s impacts are better known.

The Council’s normal kerbside collection has been canceled for Monday and Tuesday, and people are being asked to keep their rubbish on their properties until collection resumes. Cyclone Gabrielle Shelters and Civil Defense Centers Auckland Emergency Management has set up twenty-four civil defense and shelter centers for people who need shelter from Cyclone Gabrielle. Accommodations: provide a place to be safe while the worst weather passes. Blankets and hot drinks will be available, but the shelters are not equipped for extended stays. Civil Defense Centers (CDC): are equipped to provide you with a safe place to eat, sleep and access essential support services. The addresses of the centers are published in www.aem.org.nz. Auckland Transport Auckland Transport is urging people to avoid all non-emergency journeys today until Tuesday.

If you must travel, please check the AT website ( www.at.govt.nz ) for the latest updates and a list of areas to avoid if flooding occurs. You must plan your full return journey. Due to strong winds, reduced speed limits are in place on the Harbor Bridge and there is a possibility that the Bridge will be closed. Schools and employment Local schools will make their own decisions about whether to stay open tomorrow, so people are asked to follow their usual channels for communication, including cura and early childhood providers. Our advice is that you should plan for things to change if they need to.

Similarly, please contact your employers to see what their plans are to work through Cyclone Gabrielle, such as work from home where possible to do so.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ourauckland.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/news/2023/02/aucklanders-urged-to-have-a-plan-care-for-each-other-and-know-where-to-find-refuge/

