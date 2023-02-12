Real Madrid beat Al-Hilal to win the Club World Cup | Football news





Vinicius Junior scores twice, assisting Karim Benzema to lead Real Madrid to a record fifth Club World Cup title.

Real Madrid have won the Club World Cup for a record fifth time after defeating Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal 5-3 in the final in Rabat, Morocco. Vinicius Junior scored twice and assisted Karim Benzema with a third, while Federico Valverde added two more for the European champions in Saturday’s final. Al-Hilal never took the lead but showed it was no fluke that they had upset Brazilian Flamengo to reach the decider in the Moroccan capital. Luciano Vietto scored twice and Moussa Marega once for the Asian champions. Madrid last won the tournament in 2018. They also lifted the trophy in 2014, 2016 and 2017. Vinicius has improved since last season as has the team. We won the Champions League and now the world title, and Vinicius has grown along the way, said Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti. We’re excited about what he’s doing, mostly because he just keeps getting better. He is much more decisive now and is making the difference in every game. Benzema, meanwhile, was a slight surprise in Madrid’s starting line-up, a day after Ancelotti said he would be fit to play at all. The Ballon d’Or winner missed Madrid’s last two matches, including the 4-1 semi-final win against Egyptian club Al Ahly on Wednesday. The France forward scored the opener after he exchanged passes with Valverde and played Vinicius clear to beat goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf, who got a foot on the shot but not enough to keep it from landing in his own net. Valverde broke through a weak space between the legs of a defender who deflected it just before he slotted past Al-Mayouf to double the lead in the 18th. But after struggling in the opening period to connect three more passes, Al-Hilal found their stride as Marega caught Madrid’s backline, trying to open an offside trap in the 26th. The ex-Porto striker left unperturbed, set up Andriy Lunin and fired past Madrid’s reserve goalkeeper, who started for the injured Thibaut Courtois. The goal was settled by Al-Hilal and Madrid were hampered until Vinicius made a brilliant pass to set up a Benzema goal. The Brazilian striker used the outside of his right boot to curl a short cross around a defender and meet Benzema’s darting drive. Benzema did the rest, using a touch to fire it into the top of the net in the 54th. Valverde added the second in the 58th. Vietto scored either side of Viniciuss second goal, netting in the 63rd and 79th as the Madrid defense failed to track down the Argentine in the box. A late mistake from Marega denied Al-Hilal a chance to go for a late equalizer.

