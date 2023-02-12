World and International News – February 12, 2023





INTERNATIONAL NEWS 1. The remains of an Indian national missing in Turkey since the February 6 earthquake have been found amid the debris of a hotel in Malatya. The Indian Embassy in Turkey said Vijay Kumar was on a business trip. He said that all measures are being taken to transport his mortal remains to his family as soon as possible. 2. The Taj Mahal and Agra Fort will remain closed to the general public on February 12 (Sunday) in view of the visit of delegates from G-20 countries to these monuments in Agra. 3. The first meeting of the G20 Working Group on Environment and Climate Resilience ended in Bengaluru on Saturday on a positive note to restore degraded land, promote blue economy along with coastal sustainability, enhance biodiversity and prevent forest fires. 4. Meta launches Digital Suraksha campaign in partnership with MeitY for G20 campaign. 5. The US is planning to restart the domestic visa revalidation process in certain categories, such as H-1B and L1 visas on a pilot basis. The pilot project will start later in 2023. Once the measure is fully implemented, tens of thousands of foreign tech workers, especially from India, will benefit. 6. The 11th meeting of the India-Mongolia Joint Working Group was held in New Delhi. 7. The three-day 12th World Hindi Conference will be held in Fiji from February 15. The conference is organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the Government of Fiji. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will jointly inaugurate the 12th World Hindi Conference on February 15 in Nadi in Fiji. The main theme of the conference will be ‘Hindi: Traditional Knowledge to Artificial Intelligence’. WORLD NEWS 1. Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned from her post on Friday, February 10, citing a lack of support in the former Soviet republic. The pro-Western government had been in power for only 18 months. 2. Italian restaurant in New Jersey has banned children under the age of 10. Nettie’s Spaghetti House has announced that it will no longer serve children under 10 from March 8. 3. A border gate between former Turkey and Armenia has opened for the first time in 35 years to allow aid to earthquake victims in southern Turkey. 4. The fourth round of pension reform demonstrations hits France. Protesters called on the government to scrap plans to raise the nominal retirement age from 62 to 64 to qualify for the pension. 5. Two Pakistani paramilitary officers killed in IED blast in Balochistan. 6. The online submission of applications for the 2023 Hajj pilgrimage begins. 7. A building in the Egyptian city of Damanhour collapsed after cooking gas canisters stored in its basement exploded, authorities said. In this incident, 6 people were killed and 27 others were injured. 8. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that an unidentified object had been shot down by a US fighter jet over Canadian airspace on his orders. The object was cylindrical and smaller than the suspected Chinese balloon that crashed last weekend. To join the daily news send request

