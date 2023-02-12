WHO decision kills Canadian-made COVID vaccine

In a pandemic, a significant amount of flexibility is required.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has advocated the need to think outside the box on vaccine production and supplies to protect the world.

But when faced with that situation, the WHO invoked a 2005 policy and condemned a promising Canadian-made vaccine to a tragic death because of a minority connection to a tobacco company.

I think the WHO has gone completely off the rails, said David Sweanor, a lawyer, long-time anti-tobacco advocate and associate professor of law at the University of Ottawa.

If the World Health Organization is standing in the way of vaccines to tackle an epidemic, what does that do to their long-term credibility?

A year ago, agency officials refused to approve a vaccine made by Quebec-based Medicago. He used a plant related to tobacco as a “factory” to produce virus-like particles that taught the immune system to avoid the virus that causes COVID-19.

Health Canada approved the Covifenz vaccine in February of last year, after studies showed that two doses were 71 percent effective in protecting adults aged 18 to 64 against the infection and disease of COVID-19. The vaccine was 70 percent effective against Omicron.

of Medicago Technology it was also widely seen as having great potential for creating vaccines and antibody treatments for other conditions, including cancer, arthritis and multiple sclerosis.

But the plants used in production are a cousin of the tobacco plant and were supplied by tobacco giant Phillip Morris, who was a minority shareholder (21 percent).

This went against nearly two decades of WHO policy not engaging with tobacco companies part of an international treaty that opposed government partnerships and collaborations with such companies.

Article 5.3 of the 44-page Framework Convention on Tobacco Control requires all parties, when establishing and implementing their public health policies related to tobacco control, to act to protect these policies from commercial and other vested interests. related to the tobacco industry in accordance with national regulations. the law.

Instead of negotiating or discussing options, WHO officials issued a public rejection of Covifenz on March 25 last year.

It is well known that the WHO and the UN have a very strict policy regarding engagement with the tobacco and arms industry, so the process has been suspended. There are many possibilities will not be accepted for the emergency use list,” Mariangela Simao, a WHO spokeswoman, said in a statement to CTV News Montreal at the time.

WHO IS AT FAULT?

Without WHO approval, few governments were willing to buy the vaccine. In fact, Canada was the only country that had officially approved the vaccine and agreed to purchase doses.

Medicago was prepared to start full-scale production. However, its parent company, Mitsubishi Chemical Group, announced last week that Medicago was closing. Officials cited changes in the COVID-19 vaccine landscape and lower global demand for COVID-19 vaccines.

But the WHO is largely to blame, according to a Montreal-based infectious disease doctor.

It is too bad that the WHO killed Medicago by not approving it because Phillip Morris owned part of it, wrote Dr. Todd Lee in a tweet.

In a follow-up email to CTV News, Dr. Lee, I think the WHO’s decision not to approve the vaccine is likely to hurt Medicago’s ability to secure the kind of large contracts needed to make this product a success.

This decision in Geneva effectively launched the company into a death spiral, with the closure leading to the loss of 600 jobs.

What about all the other people who invested …time, effort and money to create an effective vaccine? Is it just collateral damage? Sweanor said in an interview with CTV News.

A ‘BLACK’ DECISION

It was a very black-and-white kind of decision that they made, said Tanya Watts, an immunologist and professor at the University of Toronto.

Citing the WHO framework aimed at addressing the worldwide consumption and production of cigarettes, she added, this was a good use of tobacco.

Sweanor agrees, saying: There has to be a basis for why you oppose corporate cigarette companies, a very strong basis for being angry with them, for regulating them, but if they do something that is actually well, why would we object to that?

Canada’s federal government had agreed to buy up to 76 million doses of the drug, in addition to a $173 million investment to help build a factory in Quebec City. It would be Canada’s first domestic vaccine production in decades.

Canadians like Nathan Majaraj, from Quebec, also put their bodies on the line to test the vaccine.

It was great, he told CTV News. I was happy to test a new vaccine and it was interesting for me as a parent to tell my children that this is what I did. I was able to help.

Majaraj also disagrees with the WHO’s decision to reject vaccine approval, noting the decision’s potential broader impact beyond the pandemic.

This now closes this avenue of (research and development) when we certainly need more options for more vaccine development developments, he added. Medicago also had a new flu vaccine and one against H5N1 bird flu that successfully passed a Phase 2 trial, adding to the overall loss.

VACCINE EQUITY PURPOSE RULES

Throughout the pandemic, the WHO had made urgent calls for expanded vaccine research and production worldwide. According to Health Canada, doses of the Medicago COVID-19 vaccine were designated for Africa.

One advantage Medicago’s product had over some of the approved vaccines is that it doesn’t have the same cold storage requirements as mRNA injections, and thus would have been more suitable for Africa and such countries, Watts said.

Because the drug was not approved, another WHO goal – promoting vaccine equity – was nullified by the decision.

WHY DID CANADA RECOMMEND COVIFENZ?

Another criticism of the WHO’s rejection comes from closer to home; some Canadians are now focusing on the lost investment from the federal government that may not come back.

But this criticism is not directed only at the WHO.

Some blame Canada for supporting a tobacco-funded herbal vaccine in the first place.

An editorial in the British Medical Journal in 2020 warned that by partnering with Philip Morris on its vaccine candidate, the Government of Canada is demonstrating complete disregard for its treaty obligations under the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control. The editorial accused the federal government of turning a blind eye to the tobacco industry and the pandemic of eight million deaths each year it is fueling.

Canadian health groups, including the Quebec Coalition for Tobacco Control and Physicians for a Tobacco-Free Canada, called on Ottawa, the province of Quebec and Medicago itself to replace Philip Morris as an interested party because of her tobacco business. The company cut ties with the tobacco maker at the end of 2022, but by then its fate was sealed.

In a statement to CTV News at the time of the WHO rejection, Health Canada said it stood by its investment in Medicago’s vaccine and that the treaty agreement had not been violated.

“The Government of Canada has carefully studied the issue of its investment in Medicago and considers it to be in compliance with its treaty obligations regarding tobacco control under the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control,” said a Health Canada spokesperson. , Mark Johnson.

One element that some critics of the government’s support for Medicago forget is that the country was part of a desperate international scramble to secure whatever supplies it could get at the time because Canada had no domestic vaccine production when the pandemic began.

Put yourself back in early 2020, Watts said. Everyone wanted vaccines and no one knew which one would pass. I think (the government) was advised by the scientists and they decided to hedge their bets and back some (vaccines) and I thought this was a very good candidate.

And despite its decision on the Canadian-made vaccine, the WHO has in the past called plant-based vaccines a new and exciting opportunityaccording to the Washington Post, because they can be produced cheaply in high quantities and have a long shelf life.

CTV News sought comment from the WHO. No response received.

Medicago had also received funding from the US through a program called the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), because producing vaccines in plants could be faster and easier than the old standard approach of producing them using eggsthe Washington Post reported.

RESPONSE TO FUTURE VIRUSES AFFECTED

Watts believes the decision to block a new vaccine is a major blow to Canada’s ability to protect its citizens going forward. Another new infectious disease will inevitably emerge, Watts said, adding that Canada will likely have to rely on importing vaccines to treat even those viruses since it doesn’t have a large manufacturing facility in the country.

Sweanor acknowledges that it jeopardizes Canada’s ability to produce its own vaccines in the future.

Some of my (public health) colleagues have done something really stupid and counterproductive. People they don’t even know will suffer and die because of it, he said.

The underlying policy, Sweanor says, is overdue for revision because it discourages companies from diversifying away from cigarettes.

His argument at the time was that supporting such a vaccine would provide incentives for companies targeted in the FCTC to sell less dangerous products.

World health officials said in a statement last March that the agency is reviewing its policy which prohibits any cooperation with companies that promote tobacco.

But any change in his attitude will come too late for Medicago. Technology and jobs are gone, and opportunities lost, for a policy that may not have served the public good.