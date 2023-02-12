Saudi Arabia will send two astronauts to the International Space Station





Saudi Arabia will send its first two astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) during the second quarter of 2023, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) announced on Sunday. Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali al-Qarni will join the crew of the AX-2 space mission in an achievement that comes in line with Kingdoms Vision 2030. The space flight will launch from the United States on the ISS. For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app. The move aims to increase national capabilities in the field of human spaceflight and help the Kingdom take advantage of the opportunities offered by the international space industry, SPA said. It also aims to contribute to scientific research that serves people’s interests in core areas such as health, sustainability and space technology. In addition to Barnawi and al-Qarni, astronauts Mariam Fardous and Ali al-Gamdi will also be trained for all mission requirements that are part of the Saudi Space Commission’s space flight program. The program is being implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Sports, the General Authority of Civil Aviation and the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, in addition to international partners such as Axiom Space. Ing. Abdullah Bin Amer al-Swaha, Chairman of the Saudi Space Commission and Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology, said on Sunday that the Saudi leadership has given its full support to the program. He added that through the program, the Kingdom seeks to strengthen its ability to independently conduct its own research, increase the interest of graduates in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and develop human capital by attracting talents and skills required. . For his part, the CEO of the Saudi Space Commission, Dr. Mohammed Bin Saud al-Tamimi added that the launch of human space flights reflects countries’ superiority and global competitiveness in many fields such as technology, engineering, research and innovation. This mission is also historic as it will make the Kingdom one of the few countries in the world to bring two astronauts of the same nationality aboard the International Space Station simultaneously, al-Tamimi said. Read more: UAE announces details of first long-duration Arab astronaut mission Saudi Arabia is returning to space, says prince on anniversary of historic flight Mishaal Ashemimry: IAF elects first Saudi woman as Vice President

