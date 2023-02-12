International Student Success Model Leadership





What is the secret to achieving the best results for international university students, such as successfully preparing them for employment or graduate school? Ling Gao LeBeauassociate director of international student success for College of Arts and Sciences (A&S) and Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairsmakes it her daily task to answer this question.

There are currently approximately 4,000 international students from more than 100 countries enrolled at Syracuse University in both undergraduate and graduate programs. Of these, the majority belong to the A&S community, with international students making up approximately 30 percent of the student body.

Before the LeBeaus arrived at A&S three years ago, neither position focused solely on their success. In fact, its position is unique nationwide, with other institutions viewing international student support through the lens of visa eligibility and similar issues.

At A&S, however, the college assessed the needs of international students and determined that they would be best served through the student success (advising) office. With LeBeau in place, A&S’s efforts, so far, appear to be paying off.

In fall 2022, the first-year retention rate (the percentage of students who return one year after their original arrival) for international students at A&S and Maxwell was 91.5%, the schools’ highest rate since 2010 and the second the highest on record.

We recently spoke with LeBeau about her efforts and philosophy to make a positive impact for the international student community.

Q: Can you tell us a little about yourself and the experience you bring to this position? A: Before coming to Syracuse, I was at Western Carolina University for five years; before that, at Indiana University for 11 years. My work [in those places] it was similar but wider. I was overseeing all international campus initiatives: scholar programs, study abroad, faculty development. It was very comprehensive. Here my focus is narrower. Forward [I got here], there has never been a position like this at Syracuse or anywhere in the US, focusing on the academic success of international students. I’m seeing more and more attention being paid to this area now. Q: And why is this important? A: The United States is the most popular destination for global mobility students. About 1 million international students study here[out of about] 5.6 million in the world. North America does a lot for international students, but it’s a traditional approach. There is a strong focus on obtaining and maintaining visas, as well as language training and social opportunities. But the academic and career part is absolutely ignored. Before taking this position, I realized that this was the gap. When I saw the post, I thought, this is interesting, this is new. I want to make a difference. Q: And what has been the key to making a difference? or: We have an international model of student success that we have studied and created from scratch. There are five pillars to support this model: peer mentors, pre-arrival academic training, counselor training, academic intervention and communication. Question: Peer Mentor Program it is one of the most vital and popular pillars. Can you explain a bit how it works? or: The first year we did it, we asked new students to tell us if they wanted a mentor or not. The results were very positive, so in the second year we assigned a mentor to each international student. Mentors are upperclassmen, American and international students. A peer mentor will have 6 to 10 students as a small group. in [provide] a syllabus and guidelines; we train and monitor them carefully. Mentors begin casually communicating with their students at the beginning of Maywell before they come to school. The program lasts until December. Once they are on campus, it is more formal and they meet once a week and follow the syllabus with discussion topics (such as campus life, or registering for classes). They also host an on- and off-campus social event in the semester to help bond. Q: How does one become a peer mentor and is there an ideal candidate? or: Mentors are volunteers (we give them academic credit if they want), who apply to be chosen. First, they need to be empathetic and aware of what new students are going through. [They have to be] approachable and personalized; fully aware of campus resources; and academically strong (we require a minimum GPA of 3.0). But most important is personality and attitude. Q: Have you seen success with the mentor program so far? or: The results show that for students who are actively engaged with mentoring, their academic performance is much better, and their average grades are higher. It is helpful for mentors to be peers. Students see us [staff] as authority figures, so they feel more comfortable and feel they can open up to people their own age. Q: Beyond mentoring, you provide academic support, pre-arrival academic coaching for new and transfer students, and academic interventions. Why are they important? or: You can’t just say [to a student coming from overseas], Go take a class. They need the context of what they can expect at an American university. I created a non-credit course, called Catapult, on Blackboard. There are many easy-to-follow videos and training modules to help them understand how the university system works and the people they will be working with. I also host an online meeting once a week during the summer. All students and parents can join and ask questions. Academic intervention [comes later], for students in two streams: high-achieving and at-risk. I work with counselors; when we notice an outstanding and high-achieving student, we reach out and ask if they are interested in doing research, for example. If someone is on probation or academic suspension, on the other hand, we reach out to them to ask them what they are concerned about and how we can help them. [In cases where] Students show a troubled state of mind, we discuss it with them, refer them or even walk with them to the counseling center. Q: You mentioned communication as a pillar of the program. Besides one-on-one contact, what is your approach to keeping the lines of communication open with international students? or: This is the key. It’s about developing a relationship with them. If they don’t trust you, they won’t talk to you or attend your programs. Every Monday, I send out an international student email newsletter. I don’t put a lot of text in it, just a condensed list of things to know that week, such as scholarship deadlines. I also host student forums on Wednesdays, personally. Also, we do Instagram, WhatsApp and WeChat. We use social networks to communicate with parents as well. Parents are thousands of miles away, but they are the students’ number one supporters, so I make sure they are on the same page. I send them a monthly newsletter, and also host an online meeting once a month so they can share and ask questions. Q: What are your plans for the program going forward? or: We are very confident and feel that this approach is working. Syracuse is a leader in this field, so we have submitted a formal proposal NACADA [a worldwide, professional organization for academic advisors] to create an international student success advisory community. [The hope is] so that other school counselors can benefit from the initiatives and strategies we create. Story by Laura Wallis

