The third foreign object crashed in North America in a week





Photo: Reuters/BBC By Aaron Humes: The BBC reports that a third alien object, this one unidentified, has crashed into North American airspace within a week. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the object violated Canadian airspace and was shot down by a US F-22 fighter jet over the Yukon, in northwestern Canada, following the downing of an object the size of a small car in Alaska on Friday and a Chinese balloon. . last weekend. Trudeau said he ordered the downing after speaking with US counterpart Joe Biden and tweeted that the Canadian armed forces would recover and analyze the wreckage, which was intercepted Saturday afternoon over the central Yukon at about 40,000 feet, about 100 miles from USA. Canada's border according to Defense Minister Anita Anand. While small and cylindrical in proportion and appears to be smaller than the one that crashed off the coast of South Carolina, which was 200 meters high, it still poses a reasonable threat to civil aviation, the minister added. Tweeting earlier, Prime Minister Trudeau thanked the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) which provides air defense for the US and Canada and led the mission. The countries' military and police agencies will work closely on the case. In a brief statement, the military said US troops, including the Alaska National Guard, were still conducting sea ice search and recovery activities for the facility Friday. He said he had no further details about the capabilities, purpose or origin of the objects, but confirmed that the FBI is helping with the recovery near the town of Deadhorse in Alaska. Arctic weather conditions, including wind chill, snow and limited daylight, are a factor in this operation and personnel will adjust recovery operations to maintain safety, he added, adding that the rescue operation will continue. weather permitting. Last weekend, defense officials told US media that debris from the Chinese balloon landed in 47 meters of shallower-than-expected water near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. China has denied that the balloon, which first entered US airspace on January 28, was used for espionage purposes, saying it was a lost weather device. The United States, however, said the balloon is part of a fleet of observation balloons that have flown over five continents.

