International Day of Women and Girls in Science is celebrated in Saskatchewan
February 11th marks the International Day of Women and Girls in Science and the Saskatchewan Science Center is bringing attention to women in science professions.
The science center’s 2023 Girls in STEM conference took place this week, an event aimed at helping young women realize that anyone can be a scientist, coder, architect or engineer.
Canada announces funding for Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGBTQI+ people to participate in sport
Part of the Sun breaks off and forms a strange vortex, perplexing scientists
The idea is for young women to meet and be inspired by women in STEM, said Sandra Baumgartner, CEO of the Saskatchewan Science Centre. “The opportunity to listen and learn to see if science and engineering is something they want to pursue,
Those at the science center say evidence suggests that while in school, girls perform as well as boys when it comes to grades and education in science.
But over time, the gender gap widens and girls tend to drop out of science, technology, engineering and mathematics after school.
Women make up 50 percent of Canada’s workforce, and a recent study by 3M Canada showed that 83 percent of women face barriers while pursuing STEM education.
It really comes from the formative years, said Penny Wise, president of 3M Canada when discussing the challenges women face in basic education. Whether you’re in elementary school and people say girls aren’t good at math or girls aren’t good at science and those myths are perpetuated and built upon themselves.
Women in STEM: the ongoing fight against inequality
Exclusive: Widows’ 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals earlier violence
Wise says solutions to these obstacles can be found through mentorship and visible representation. That was the case for Jenna McEwen who recently graduated from the University of Regina with a degree in cellular and molecular biology.
I know when I was a young girl, seeing another woman in the role that I was pushing for was a game changer, McEwen said.
The 3 million in Canada study also showed that sixty percent of women have considered leaving or have left STEM careers.
Something that microbiology and mother Dr. Kara Loos understands perfectly.
There are still many obstacles for women who want to have children or start a family, Loos said. These careers are often so demanding that it rules them out. So they have to choose between having a family or pursuing their dream career.
Loos also hopes to see costs come down as pricing for basic software is a major obstacle.
I hope that one day we will see free education for all students so that they don’t have this barrier that makes them say I want to be this but I can’t afford to be this, she explained.
However, with events such as the Girls in STEM conference, McEwan sees nothing but hope for the field.
The world will be nothing but better with more women in these fields, so yes, I definitely feel things are changing for the better, she said.
Saskatchewan Science Center welcomes Lego exhibit
