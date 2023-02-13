Cambodia’s Hun Sen orders shutdown of independent local news media





PHNOM PENH, Feb 12 (Reuters) – Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered the closure of one of the country’s last independent local news organizations on Sunday night, saying it had attacked him and his son and hurt the country. Voice of Democracy, also known as VOD, will no longer have a license to publish or broadcast from 10 a.m. local time on Monday, the prime minister said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page. He ordered Phnom Penh police to “maintain order” but not to seize property. He said foreign donors to VOD should get their money and its staff should find new jobs. “Commentators tried to attack me and my son Hun Manet,” Hun Sen wrote. He said a VOD story published earlier this week had damaged the “dignity and reputation” of the Cambodian government, and he ordered the Ministry of Information to cancel the VOD license. VOD on Wednesday published a story on Cambodia earthquake aid for Turkey. The story quoted government spokesman Phay Siphan as saying that the prime minister’s son and presumptive successor Hun Manet had signed the aid deal. Hun Manet is the joint chief of staff and deputy commander for the country’s armed forces, and signing such an agreement appears to have overstepped the bounds of his position. Hun Sen, one of the world’s longest-serving dictators, on whose watch political rivals have been jailed and exiled, critical media outlets shut down and civil dissent suppressed, issued a public apology. The NGO that runs VOD, the Cambodian Center for Independent Media, sent a letter to Hun Sen’s cabinet saying it regretted any confusion it may have caused and explaining that VOD had quoted government spokesman Phay Siphan. Hun Sen said the response was unacceptable. Phay Siphan and the media director for CCIM did not immediately respond to requests for comment. VOD is not the first media organization to close in Cambodia. The Cambodia Daily was shut down in late 2017 after being given a month to pay millions in back taxes that the publication disputed. The paper had a reputation for breaking news on tough issues and closed months before the last general election in 2018. The next general election will be held in July. (This story has been corrected to indicate that VOD is one of the last independent local news outlets, not the last, in the headline and paragraph 1) Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Hugh Lawson Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

