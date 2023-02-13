2023 ATHENA International Awards Presented – Westside News Inc





The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and its Women’s Council affiliate presented Carmen Allen, President and CEO, Beyond the Sanctuary, with their 37th annual ATHENA International Award. Natalie Sinisgalli-Kettavong, Founder & CEO, NSP Studio and Embolden received the ninth annual ATHENA Young Professional Award and New York Kitchen was awarded the sixth annual ATHENA Organizational Award at an awards ceremony at the Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center on Thursday, 2 short. . The ATHENA International Award is given annually to a professional leader who has demonstrated significant achievements in business, community service and professional advancement of women. Carmen Allen is the founder of the non-profit Beyond the Sanctuary, Inc. (BTS) and is currently the president and executive director of the organization. She has led BTS from a small food pantry to a multi-program organization that addresses the challenges of poverty and helps community members move from assistance to self-sustainability. She is steadfast in BTS’s core values ​​of treating everyone with dignity, respect and compassion and never turns anyone away. She has also served as a board member of several local organizations, including the Urban League of Rochester, Urquhart Memorial Foundation, Monroe Community College Foundation, Garth Fagan Dance, and the National Strong Museum of Play. The ATHENA Young Professional Award recognizes young leaders in the 30 to 45 age group who demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in their business or profession. Recipients also provide valuable service by contributing time and energy to improve the quality of life of others in the community, serving as role models for young women both personally and professionally.

Natalie Sinisgalli-Kettavong started her award-winning boutique portrait business, NSP Studio, in 2007 and has grown it over the past 15 years by empowering women and building community through her headshots, boudoir, family and confidence boosting wedding photos. Natalie and her team work with nonprofits that uplift women in our community with fundraisers that have benefited the YWCA, Dress For Success, The Women’s Foundation, Willow Domestic Violence Center, and NAMI Rochester. In 2019, Natalie started her second business, Embolden, with one goal in mind: to help female entrepreneurs and professionals shine through 1:1 coaching, online resources and more. The ATHENA Organizational Award goes to a business or organization owned or led by a woman that creates a culture that encourages women employees to reach their full leadership potential and supports leadership development opportunities for women and girls in the community. As a women-led nonprofit and tourism hub located in the heart of the Finger Lakes region of New York states, New York Kitchen introduces consumers to world-class products made right here in the Empire State. Every day, New York Kitchen offers fun and educational hands-on cooking and craft beverage classes and programs, industry certification courses, and a 100% New York State tasting room. Through partnerships with area farmers, wineries, breweries, distilleries, producers and entrepreneurs, New York Kitchen proudly highlights and promotes the quality, diversity and economic impact of food and drink originating in New York State.

Information and photos provided Carmen Allen Natalie Sinisgalli-Kettavong

