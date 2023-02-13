Opinion | International news drives global literacy





On American campuses, most courses assigned using media sources and casual conversations focus on media such as Fox News, MSNBC, CNN, and New York Times. At the University of Iowa, students are encouraged to further their global education through study abroad programs, language acquisition, and cultural classes. Staying educated on current international events is another key part of becoming an engaged citizen in a globalized world. International news sources offer different perspectives on the often binary and divisive atmosphere of American media. By using non-American sources, students can further their understanding of issues affecting our global neighbors. Podcasts are one of my favorite forms of receiving information. Global News Podcast, sponsored by the BBC, posts news updates at least twice a day. Its 10-minute episodes allow listeners to stay informed even if they are short on time. Other very popular international media sources include Al Jazeera, Associated PressAND ABC in Australia. In the past, I’ve heard that global news stations can be overwhelming. Domestic affairs in the US can be emotionally draining without adding to the struggles of the nearly 8 billion other people living on Earth. But in 2023, the idea of ​​domestic affairs feels dead. Economics, education and social movements are interconnected if we choose to pay attention to them as collective issues. American history is replete with examples of the US government sending aid or interfering in the activities of other countries. It seems the responsible thing to do as an American citizen is to stay informed. On February 6, a Earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 hit Turkey, Syria and parts of Lebanon. While this natural disaster is still being investigated and the aftermath continues, the latest death toll is estimated to exceed 25,000. In September 2022Jina (Mahsa) AmenThe was killed by Iran’s Morality Police after being detained on a charge of violating Iran’s hijab mandate. Protests after Amini’s death caused violent government reactions to these often peaceful movements with arrests and executions. Many of the victims are teenagers and young students. In January, Germany approved Poland to send tanks in Ukraine to help in the ongoing fight against the Russian occupation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked for more tanks and aid from many countries to combat Russian violence. Above are some of the recently highlighted events that deserve the attention of American citizens. The news can be emotionally draining, especially when the focus is on death, human rights violations, and war. But following international news stations has helped me become a more empathetic person. There is the privilege of learning about issues from the safety of a classroom and debating topics that are literally life and death to others who live several thousand miles away. The only way to solve domestic and global issues is to work together across cultural, linguistic and political divides. Without a clear understanding of the causes and impacts of current events, I predict that Americans will be left behind as the world faces the choice of working together or becoming increasingly stratified. Columns reflect the opinions of the authors and are not necessarily those of the Editorial Board, The Daily Iowan, or other organizations with which the author may be involved.

