Oakland International will again offer direct service to Baltimore, increase flights to Nashville

OAKLAND – Travelers flying out of Oakland International Airport will have another destination available starting in September.

Southwest Airlines will operate a new route between Oakland and Baltimore, Maryland, beginning Sept. 5, according to a press release from an airport spokesperson.

Southwest will also increase the frequency of its direct route to Nashville, Tennessee in September to five times weekly.

“Oakland International Airport is proud to announce the addition of these major transcontinental flights. Both destinations are in high demand here in the Bay Area in both the leisure and business markets,” said Bryant L. Francis, director of aviation at the Port of Oakland.

Oakland International has not had nonstop service to Baltimore since December 2020, according to the press release.

The new Southwest flights will be aboard Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft fueled by sustainable aviation fuel, known as SAF.

Sustainable aviation fuel has a smaller carbon footprint and is part of a collaboration between aviation stakeholders and the federal government to create more sustainable jet fuel, according to the US Department of Energy, one of the agencies involved.

Oakland International Airport is the third airport in the nation to incorporate sustainable aviation fuel as part of its daily operations, according to the release.

Flights to Thurgood Marshall Baltimore-Washington International Airport will operate daily. Eastbound flights will depart Oakland at 11:10 a.m. and arrive in Baltimore at 7:20 p.m., and westbound flights will depart Baltimore-Washington International at 10:05 a.m. and arrive in Oakland at 12:50.