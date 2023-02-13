Nova Scotia sees the risk of heavy snow Monday into Tuesday





A developing nor’easter moving northward off the coast of North Carolina will pass south and east of Nova Scotia late Monday into Tuesday. This easterly path is favorable for keeping cold air in place while at the same time wrapping moisture off the Atlantic. The combination of cold and wet results in snow. The highest potential for heavier snow, exceeding 15 cm, will be near Nova Scotia’s Atlantic coastline and over a larger area in the east of the province. As of Sunday evening, Environment Canada has special weather statements in effect for Atlantic coastal counties. Statements warn of snow totals of 5 to 15 cm or more along with a north/northeast wind gusting 50 to 70 km/h. The agency also notes that there remains a high degree of uncertainty with the snowfall forecast. The reason for the uncertainty was the shift in the storm’s path, from west to east, over the weekend. A track further east limits the amount of snow that makes it to the ground, lowering totals. A track further west brings more moisture and increases the expected amount of snow. You can find my outlook for snow potential below based on guidance available Sunday evening. There is a chance of heavy snow for areas of Nova Scotia from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. A westward shift with the system will increase snow amounts, an eastward shift with the system will decrease snow amounts. Snow will start as early as midday Monday in Yarmouth and Shelburne counties.Snow may initially be mixed with some ice flakes and rain. Snow will fall up and down the Atlantic coastline of mainland Nova Scotia from Yarmouth to Canso by 5pm Monday. By 21:00 the snow will have developed across Cape Breton. From there, the snow will clear mainland Nova Scotia early Tuesday morning, but could linger in Cape Breton until around noon Tuesday. Scattered areas of lighter snow and flurries are possible in other parts of the Maritimes as the system moves through with much lower snow accumulations than expected. Guidance showing snow falling across Nova Scotia by Monday evening, accompanied by a strong north/northeast wind. The snow would be heaviest towards the Atlantic coastline.

Continue to check your forecast often, especially if you are in Nova Scotia or planning to travel to that province from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://atlantic.ctvnews.ca/nor-easter-brings-risk-of-heavy-snow-to-nova-scotia-monday-into-tuesday-1.6271014 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos