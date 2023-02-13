‘These are real people’: With COVID deaths far above the norm, NS seniors share concerns

As the COVID-19 pandemic dragged on and the death toll rose, Nova Scotian Judy Aymar noted how the province’s leaders stopped offering condolences when new deaths were announced.

“These are real people,” she said. “These are people who, at some point in their lives, have built families, built communities and helped build the province. Why have they become a statistic and not a person?”

The province’s COVID-19 briefings once began with updates on how many people had died and would include condolences from the premier and chief medical officer of health.

But the information has been interrupted. Updates on the state of the pandemic now come from a weekly update on the province’s COVID-19 dashboardand monthly epidemiological reports.

The province says 753 people have died from COVID-19, including 27 that were reported Thursday. The average age of death during the Omicron wave is 84.

Aymar, a 76-year-old retired social worker from Upper Tantallon, said Nova Scotians pride themselves on helping and supporting people during times of loss.

But she is worried.

“Why have we, as Nova Scotians, accepted this silence?” Aymar said. “Why are we so silent that the elderly are still dying and why are we not giving them dignity and recognition and a thank you for all that they did?”

Higher COVID death rates for older people

According to the province’s January epidemiological reportNova Scotians 70 and older have a death rate from COVID-19 that is 280 times higher than those under 50.

Aymar said she thinks the province should have a day of gratitude rather than a holiday to pay tribute to people who have died from COVID-19 and the contributions they made.

Top doctor expresses condolences

In a statement from the province on Sunday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strangsaid Public Health reminds people to be cautious about their social activities and recommends that people wear masks ​​​​​​in indoor crowded spaces.

If people are in close contact with people who face a higher risk of serious illness, he urged people to “do your part” and wear a mask.

“I want to express my condolences to anyone who has lost a loved one as a result of COVID-19,” Strang said.

“We know that older people and people with compromised immune systems are at the greatest risk of hospitalization and death, which is why it’s so important for Nova Scotians to collectively continue to do the right thing to keep others safe.”

Strang said that if people who are sick must go out, they should wear a mask and should not visit anyone who is elderly, immunocompromised or is a small child.

With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in Nova Scotia, seniors are particularly vulnerable, said Robert Huish, an associate professor at Dalhousie University whose expertise includes global health ethics.

Robert Huish is a professor in the department of international development studies at Dalhousie University in Halifax. He says the public health approach to managing the pandemic has shifted from collective responsibility to individual choice. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

“It’s almost a complete reliance on the vaccine and people’s own willingness to mask or choose to stay home, so it’s shifted from this collective duty to individual choice and responsibility,” he said.

Huish said the fatigue starts with public health campaigns and has reached that point with COVID-19.

“It goes to, ‘I, well, I’ve got to take care of myself,’ and not worry about other people, even though just a little while ago that’s all we were worried about,” he said.

Bill VanGorder, Nova Scotia’s senior spokesperson for CARP, formerly the Canadian Association of Retired Persons, said his organization remains concerned.

“Covid-19 is not over,” he said.

VanGorder said the group recommends masking in public settings, but said “we’re hearing from seniors who kind of feel like they’re being stigmatized a little bit by wearing masks.”

Bill VanGorder, CARP’s senior spokesperson in Nova Scotia, would like the province to get more information into the hands of seniors about the state of the pandemic. (Robert Short/CBC)

He would like the province to increase its messaging about COVID-19 and for the media to do more reporting on the pandemic.

VanGorder said that when COVID-19 was in the daily headlines, it created “tremendous stress and anxiety” for many older people.

According to Nova Scotia’s January COVID-19 epidemiology report, Nova Scotians aged 70 and over were hospitalized at almost 19 times the rate of people aged 18 to 49. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

“That wasn’t a good thing either, but now we seem to have gone the other way and we’re not hearing as much about it as we used to, so there’s got to be a happy medium out there somewhere,” he said. .

VanGorder said the province could get more information into the hands of seniors through the Nova Scotia Seniors Advisory Council, which represents more than 100,000 older Nova Scotians.

In Sunday’s statement, the province said the Department of Health and Welfare has been actively communicating with Nova Scotians about the importance of being up-to-date on COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

Since September, she has produced radio ads, daily, weekly and monthly print ads, social media posts, as well as Spotify and Access Nova Scotia adson displays.