Bishops around the world condemn the unjust persecution of the Church in Nicaragua





The Episcopal Council of Latin America, as well as the bishops of Chile and Spain, have condemned the violation of human rights in Nicaragua, denouncing at the same time the imprisonment of Bishop Rolando Lvarez and the deportation of political opponents.

By Felipe Herrera-Espaliat Faced with the deterioration of the social and political situation in Nicaragua and after the expulsion from the country of more than 220 opponents of the regime of President Daniel Ortega and the sentencing of Bishop Rolando Álvarez to more than 26 years in prison, several dioceses from around the world have reacted with concern and solidarity with the citizens and the Catholic Church in that country. CELAM reacts In a message issued on Saturday, the president of the Council of Bishops of Latin America (CELAM), Archbishop Miguel Cabrejos, warned against the weakening of the rights of the Catholic faithful and expressed solidarity, closeness and prayer with and for the people of God and their pastors . With faith we are comforted by the words of the Gospel: Blessed are those who are persecuted because they live according to God’s plan, because theirs is the kingdom of heaven, writes Archbishop Cabrejos, who is also archbishop of Trujillo and president of the Peruvian Episcopal. The conference. The Archbishop announced that, as part of the Regional Assembly Central America-Mexico of the continental phase of the Synod, the Holy Mass will be offered in the Cathedral of San Salvador, which houses the relics of Saint Oscar Arnulfo Romero for the purposes of the Church in Nicaragua. Unfair, arbitrary and disproportionate prosecution Even the bishops of Chile have raised their voices, reacting in particular to the decision of the Nicaraguan court against Bishop Rolando Álvarez. The Bishop of Matagalpa and Apostolic Administrator of Esteli was accused of conspiracy to undermine national integrity and spread false news through information and communication technologies, to the detriment of the Nicaraguan state and society. Calling the process unfair, arbitrary and disproportionate, the bishops of Chile said: We deplore and reject the situation experienced by Bishop Álvarez and the Church in Nicaragua, which violates human rights, the essential dignity of the person and religious freedom. The statement issued by the Chilean Bishops’ Conference also denounced the deportation of 222 Nicaraguan nationals critical of the government of President Daniel Ortega, who were expelled from their country and sent to the United States, having been stripped of their citizenship and all their rights civil. Bishop Álvarez refused to board the plane that would take him into exile, choosing to remain in his homeland and thus face an expedited trial that, on Friday, February 10, led to his conviction and subsequent transfer in Modelo prison. Spanish bishops demand freedom for political prisoners Through their website, the Spanish bishops also released a statement expressing their pain and concern for the bishops of the Nicaraguan Episcopal Conference who are suffering persecution from the government for defending the freedom of Nicaraguans. The Spanish Catholic hierarchy asked all Catholics and all people of good will to pray for the peaceful resolution of this conflict and for an active commitment to peace, which has its indisputable foundation in justice. They also called on the civil authorities to listen to the voice of the people and release those still imprisoned for political reasons.

