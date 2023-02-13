Warwickshire is leading the way in the use of ultra-low emission vehicles! Warwickshire County Council





Its great news for Warwickshire’s net zero ambitions, as a new report finds a high rate of adoption of Ultra Low Emission Vehicles (ULEVs) in the county.

The report, published by Footprint Positive, rated Warwickshire as 4th across the UK for ULEV approval. The report noted that Warwickshire has shown steady growth over the past 5 years, taking it from 0.169% in 2016 to 2.53% in 2021. For many of us, cars are an indispensable part of our lives. We use them to go to work, travel or run errands. However, cars also produce CO2 emissions that cause pollution and climate change. Fortunately, car manufacturers have been working on cleaner alternatives, such as Ultra Low Emission Vehicles (ULEVs). ULEVs are vehicles that emit 75 grams of CO2 or less per kilometer. Given the urgency of the environmental crisis and the contribution of car CO2 emissions to global warming, they will play an important role in achieving net zero for the transport sector and are an indicator of progress towards this important goal. Alongside residents and businesses switching to ELEV, Warwickshire County Council has also made changes to reduce its transport emissions. The Council operates a fleet of over 700 vehicles of all shapes and sizes which include: fire apparatus;

Specialized transport buses;

Gritters

staff pool machines; AND

A variety of service-specific support vehicles (waste, forestry, libraries, etc.). In 2014/15, carbon emissions from Warwickshire’s vehicle fleet were 1,396 tonnes of CO2, in 2019/20, this had fallen to 1,181 tonnes of CO2. This drop in emissions is accounted for by several key initiatives such as the environmentally conscious purchase of replacement vehicles and the demand for responsible public transport. Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture, said: “We have chosen new vehicles that have been rated for their low emissions, introducing more demand-responsive public transport and investing in the infrastructure for our residents to be able to switch to electric vehicles. While there is more to do, we are very proud of the efforts that have been made so far to reduce vehicle emissions across Warwickshire. “It is great news that Warwickshire has been recognized in the Footprint Positive report for its impressive adoption of ULEVs and another indication that we are working together to create a Warwickshire that is sustainable now and for generations to come.” The report from Footprint Positive is available here: https://footprint-positive.com/blog/news/ulev-adoption-across-counties/ Find out more about decarbonising Warwickshire’s Vehicle Fleet here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/3307/great-big-green-week-2022-reducing-the-emissions-from-transport -at-warwickshire-county-council For more information on how Warwickshire County Council is meeting the urgent challenges of climate change, visit: https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/ To sign up to Warwickshire County Council’s climate change and sustainability newsletter, visit: www.eepurl.com/hrk-zf

