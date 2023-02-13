International
NB officials meet for first time since local government reform – New Brunswick
For the first time since New Brunswick implemented comprehensive local government reform, officials from the newly created local governments had a chance to come together.
The New Brunswick Union of Municipalities 2023 Orientation Conference, held in Fredericton, went through the steps of being in council.
We just went through a big change in local government reform, so we wanted to provide additional training for our new council members, said Dan Murphy, executive director of the Union of New Brunswick Municipalities.
We have 205 participants here this weekend. Sixty percent of them are brand new, having never been on the council before.
The two-day conference featured sessions on working with constituents, organizing a council meeting and property management.
The newly restructured local governments and rural districts were officially established on January 1, following last November’s elections.
The changes reduced New Brunswick from 104 local governments and 236 local service districts to 78 local governments and 12 rural districts.
Among the new local governments is Maple Hills, which is located north of the city of Moncton.
Maple Hills Mayor Erica Warren said governments are “starting over,” so there are still some things to figure out.
We’re not ready to address some things yet because we’re starting from scratch and our entire council hasn’t sat in municipal government before, Warren told Global News.
Maple Hills consists of portions of four former local service counties. For Warren, whose council must build the city’s foundations, networking with officials in a similar position has brought some relief.
Sometimes you listen and think, ‘Wow, I’m glad I’m not going through that,’ but other times you think, ‘Wow, that’s exactly what we’re going through,’ she said.
Even for some officials familiar with council roles, the experience has brought growing pains to a degree.
Derek Pleadwell, once mayor of the Village of Gagetown, is now mayor of Arcadia.
“Arcadia is almost the size of Mississauga, but we don’t have the 880,000 people that Mississauga has. We have, you know, just north of 3,500 people,” Pleadwell said.
In the case of Arcadia, the council has been responsible for helping to recognize former members of alocal service district with the role of a council.
The important work that we do is to make that correlation about what it means for you: What does it mean for your tax rate? How quickly can we do this while remaining and making our community vibrant? Pleduell explained.
Throughout the stages of reform, many communities saw pushback from residents who were not in favor of mergers. Given that the public had no choice to join, Pleadwell said he could sympathize with those who objected.
We didn’t choose it either, but we roll with it, and we’d rather be on the wave than behind the wave, Pleadwell said.
For many, the UMNB conference served as an opportunity to ask questions, take notes, and network. However, Murphy noted that there are still questions they don’t have an answer to, particularly around finances.
“(Municipalities should) consolidate by-laws, update municipal plans. There’s a lot of zoning work that needs to be done, even re-branding, he said.
All these things cost money and municipalities have less ability to generate income.
Murphy hopes to talk to provincial officials about it before the spring budget.
New Brunswick’s local government reform is facing criticism
