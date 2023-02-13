My Fathers House by Joseph OConnor reviews A literary thriller of the highest order | Fiction





JJoseph O’Connor Shadowplay won Novel of the Year at the Irish Book Awards 2019 and was shortlisted for the Costa Novel Award. He also writes plays and screenplays, short stories, non-fiction and radio diaries. This extraordinary talent for writing across genres is reflected in his masterful 10th novel, which should garner similar praise. Based on a true story and some real characters, The House of My Fathers opens in September 1943 with wartime Rome as its unforgettable backdrop. The city is occupied by German forces and Gestapo commander Paul Hauptmann rules with an iron fist. (His torture chambers are located in the former German Institute of Culture, his favorite tool of interrogation is the torch.) The only place he cannot control is Vatican City, considered a neutral country. and independent. It housed diplomats as well as priests, some of whom devoted themselves to helping escaped Jews and Allied prisoners escape Rome. A proud Kerryman, Reverend Hugh OFlaherty is the leader of one such escape line. Its agents call themselves the Choir and meet in a former hospice for fever victims on the right wing of St. Peter’s Basilica. Under the cover of music they explore escape plans and routes, false names and addresses as they prepare for a major mission, codenamed Rendimento. (Hauptmann and his Nazi thugs are approaching.) A cardinal is a tall, cross-eyed, thick-toothed wretch if ever there was one who has ripped the throat out of a wet horse OConnor has assembled a wonderful cast, which includes Contessa Giovanna Landini, mourning her husband; Delia Kiernan, wife of the senior Irish diplomat in the Vatican, a singer with the voice of an angel; Marianna de Vries, a freelance journalist; Enzo Angelucci, an Italian newsagent, and Major Sam Derry, an escaped British prisoner. His sources include OFlahertys unpublished papers, letters, diaries, telegrams and journalism, as well as a joke borrowed from the late Dave Allen. OConnors own catchphrases are suffused with gleeful irreverence: a cardinal is described as a tall, cross-eyed, jagged wretch if ever there was one, held by the throat of a wet horse, while a woman sure could sell a pair. bed to the venerable mother. it is a literary thriller of the highest order. OFlaherty’s portrayal of Irish Oskar Schindler is sublime. What often elevates a writer is compassion, and OConnor has it in spades by paying tribute to the courage of those who resist tyranny. Beautifully crafted, his razor sharp dialogue is to be enjoyed and he uses dark humor to great effect. The plot twists keep coming until the novels coda, where a final gleeful conceit is revealed. The House of My Fathers by Joseph OConnor is published by Harvill Secker (20). To support Guardian AND watchdog order your copy at guardianbookshop.com. Shipping charges may apply

