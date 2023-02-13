WHO South Sudan: Monthly Humanitarian Situation Report – Issue 1 | January 2023 – South Sudan





Annexes Main points ▪ The increase in measles transmission continues as the number of counties with confirmed outbreaks increases from 23 to 25 counties in 10 states and three administrative areas. ▪ WHO and partners supported the Ministry of Health to vaccinate 87 693 children against measles in Cuibet, Yirol East and Yirol West counties of Lakes State. ▪ South Sudan launched the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 on January 28, 2023 targeting 2.4 million people in 80 counties using the J&J vaccine. ▪ No new cases of cholera were reported from Rubkona since the epidemiological weeks of 47, 2022. ▪ WHO distributed 4.1 metric tons of emergency health kits (101 emergency health kits) to seven Cluster Health partners in seven counties affected by humanitarian emergencies during the first month of 2023. The kits can support 51,300 people for three months. Summary statistics ▪ South Sudan continues to face multiple emergencies that are eroding communities’ coping capacities and increasing humanitarian needs in the country in 2023. Communities faced critical needs in January 2023 due to the impact of multiple emergencies such as recurring violence sub-national, food insecurity, floods, inaccessibility and public health emergencies. According to the 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan, an estimated 9.4 million people, including 2.2 million women, 4.9 million children and 337,000 refugees, are expected to be in need of humanitarian assistance and protection services in 2023. ▪ Although receding, flood levels remained high in Bentiu and Rubkona towns of Unity State and in many places in Jonglei and Upper Nile states, hampering livelihood activities, exposing people to water-borne diseases and interrupting the provision of basic services. ▪ Although projected to improve slightly from December 2022 to March 2023, the food insecurity situation is projected to worsen during the lean season, April-July 2023, as approximately 7.8 million people (63% of the population) are likely to face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse acute food insecurity, with 43 000 people likely to be in disaster (IPC Phase 5) acute food insecurity in Akobo, Canal/Pigi and Fangak counties of Jonglei State, as well as Leer and Mayendi of Unity State. ▪ Hostilities further erupted in several parts of the country in December 2022 and January 2023. Intercommunal violence in Greater Pibor Administrative Area displaced 17,000 people to Pibor while clashes between cattle and host communities displaced 5,000 to Mangala in Juba and 250 people to Kajo Keji District. Nineteen people were killed during violent clashes in Kajo Keji district.

