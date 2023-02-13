International
York celebrates LGBT+ communities City of York Council
York is celebrating its historic links with LGBT+ pioneers, as well as our current communities, as part of LGBT+ History month.
Every February, communities come together to reflect and share LGBT+ history and celebrate culture.
York played an important role in LGBT+ history, as Anne Lister – often referred to as the ‘first modern lesbian’ – had her marriage to Ann Walker ‘blessed’ at Holy Trinity Church in Goodramgate in 1834.
In 2021, the council voted to become trans-inclusive, which included a number of proposals, such as flying the trans pride flag over the Mansion House twice a year.
Data from the latest census highlights the vibrancy of York’s LGBT+ community – with 2% of the city’s population identifying as gay or lesbian – higher than national (1.5%) and regional (1.4%) figures .
A total of 2.8% of the population identified as bisexual, more than double the national or regional figures
The proportion of York residents who identified as a trans man or trans woman was 0.1% – the same as national and regional figures. 0.3% of the population identifies as other gender identities, 0.2% more than the national and regional figures.
Councilor Darryl Smalley, the council’s executive member for culture, leisure and communities, said:
York is a city that prides itself on being welcoming to everyone. With strong traditions of equality and pioneering social reforms, I am delighted that York continues to be home to diverse communities, all of which contribute to the rich fabric of life in the city.
“Visibility and representation are essential to raising awareness and educating the public about the difficulties that affect the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.
“LGBT History Month is a time to discover the stories of the LGBT+ community, acknowledge the prejudices they have faced and celebrate the progress that has been made.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.york.gov.uk/news/article/1202/york-celebrates-lgbt-communities
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- York celebrates LGBT+ communities City of York Council
- RI leads the preparation of East Timor’s roadmap for ASEAN membership
- Aero India 2023 ‘Not just a show’, says Pm Modi as he seeks to boost defense exports to $5 billion by 2024-25
- Monday night is ping pong night at the Nevis Center
- Vitamin D helps prevent type 2 diabetes in prediabetics
- The Art and Science of Fitness | Demystifying Mindfulness Meditation
- Penn-Trafford notebook: hockey team recovers with few wins
- Be kind to your brain: learn an instrument
- Long-term caloric restriction has a modest effect on DNA methylation measures of aging pace
- Men’s volleyball in competition at Arcadia’s Knights Classic
- Accepting Prime Minister of Timor Leste, Jokowi drafts investment cooperation agreement
- Tennis: Pollen Album Review | Pitchfork