York celebrates LGBT+ communities City of York Council

York is celebrating its historic links with LGBT+ pioneers, as well as our current communities, as part of LGBT+ History month.

Every February, communities come together to reflect and share LGBT+ history and celebrate culture.

York played an important role in LGBT+ history, as Anne Lister – often referred to as the ‘first modern lesbian’ – had her marriage to Ann Walker ‘blessed’ at Holy Trinity Church in Goodramgate in 1834.

In 2021, the council voted to become trans-inclusive, which included a number of proposals, such as flying the trans pride flag over the Mansion House twice a year.

Data from the latest census highlights the vibrancy of York’s LGBT+ community – with 2% of the city’s population identifying as gay or lesbian – higher than national (1.5%) and regional (1.4%) figures .

A total of 2.8% of the population identified as bisexual, more than double the national or regional figures

The proportion of York residents who identified as a trans man or trans woman was 0.1% – the same as national and regional figures. 0.3% of the population identifies as other gender identities, 0.2% more than the national and regional figures.

Councilor Darryl Smalley, the council’s executive member for culture, leisure and communities, said:

York is a city that prides itself on being welcoming to everyone. With strong traditions of equality and pioneering social reforms, I am delighted that York continues to be home to diverse communities, all of which contribute to the rich fabric of life in the city.

“Visibility and representation are essential to raising awareness and educating the public about the difficulties that affect the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

“LGBT History Month is a time to discover the stories of the LGBT+ community, acknowledge the prejudices they have faced and celebrate the progress that has been made.”