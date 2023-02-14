NATO defense ministers to discuss accelerated support for Ukraine ahead of anniversary of full-scale Russian invasion





Stepping up military support to Ukraine will be the main focus of a meeting of NATO Defense Ministers in Brussels tomorrow (Wednesday). Defense Secretary Ben Wallace arrived in Brussels today for the first meeting of NATO Defense Ministers in 2023. Ministers are expected to discuss how to sustain and accelerate support for Ukraine, drive NATO’s military transformation and modernisation, and the admission of Sweden and Finland to NATO. The Secretary of Defense today had bilateral meetings with the Romanian and French counterparts as well as with the Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov. The UK is committed to staying with Ukraine for as long as it takes. Alongside allies, we continue to provide the country with training and equipment, with the ability to increase that support if Ukraine is threatened. By making this commitment, we will strengthen Ukraine’s negotiating position, preserve its long-term sovereignty, and enable Ukraine to deter with denial. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said: I am very pleased to be back at NATO to continue the vital work to support Ukraine, as well as meeting with my defense counterparts. Our important work continues, the UK and our allies will stand in solidarity with Ukraine for as long as it takes Defense ministers from Germany, Canada, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and the United Kingdom will also discuss future cooperation on NATO’s Advanced Presence in Eastern Europe. The UK leads the eFP battle group in Estonia, where 1,500 soldiers are currently in a major exercise, Exercise Winter Camp, with 40 main battle tanks and 100 armored fighting vehicles from three countries taking part. The meeting comes just days after President Zelenksy made a historic visit to the UK to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and see first-hand how the UK was supporting Ukraine through military training and lethal aid donations. As one of the main contributors to NATO, the UK will take over the leadership of NATO’s Joint Very High Readiness Force (VJTF) in January 2024, following the UK’s 12-month mandate leading the Maritime High Readiness Force of NATO last year. Today was also the 9th meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group (UDCG), where the partners reaffirmed their commitment to support Ukraine and uphold the rules-based national order. Together, UDCG members have provided more than 40 billion in military aid to Ukraine. The UK gave more than £2.3bn in aid to Ukraine in 2022 and the Prime Minister has pledged to match or exceed the same level of funding in 2023.

