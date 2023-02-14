International
What to expect from the 2023 Munich Security Conference
6 areas to watch
1. Ukraine
Russian armies first invaded Ukraine days after the Munich Security Conference 2022. As spring rolls around, the question of the resilience of the two opposing armies will be the subject of much speculation. The current strategy seems to accept endless war for the foreseeable future. It does not appear that this approach will be challenged in the short term, despite the heavy losses and damages.
In this context, German and French support for the war effort in Ukraine will continue to generate intense media coverage. In apparent disagreement with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Christoph Heusgen, the charismatic new head of the MSC, advocates sending fighter jets to Ukraine. The Pentagon appears to be warming to the idea after sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine last month.
2. niton
NATO’s ability to sustain alliance solidarity in the long term, as well as the growing East/West divide, are likely to come under scrutiny. Despite the unity created by the current circumstances, many eastern member states that share a border with Russia increasingly feel that western states are acting indecisively. The future of the alliance rests on its agility, responsiveness to this divide and ability to meet the demands of today’s security environment.
Other discussions will focus on the issue of expanding the NATO alliance to include Sweden and Finland, which is ultimately subject to Turkey’s deal and is likely to remain stalled until the country’s presidential election later this year. Ukraine’s application to join NATO will be discussed, but is not expected to lead to any decision in the short term. Members are likely to focus on Ukraine’s operational integration, which could take the form of a Membership Action Plan (MAP), at the NATO summit in July in Vilnius.
As for the European pillar of the NATO alliance, there is likely to be a focus on operational reinforcement. In the context of the war in Ukraine, those who defend European strategic autonomy have been marginalized, as the priority is for the entire alliance to form a block against Russia.
3. Defense spending
Germany and France have each announced billions of euros in funding to support and upgrade their militaries in this new geopolitical context, raising crucial questions for business about how these funds will be accessed, how much will go to national companies, the opportunities that companies foreigners receive funds, etc. Key questions in a context where companies are more present than ever at the conference.
The concept of Europeanization of defense is at the heart of the new EU legislation, forcing defense companies interested in the European market to demonstrate their commitment to Europe. Another dimension is a strong alignment with ESG priorities, such as greening militaries and respecting human rights. Some of the answers, at least for Germany, can be found in the long-awaited first German National Security Strategy, which could potentially be released at the conference.
4. China
Determining what a European relationship with China should look like, as a bloc and as individual nations, will be a major focus of the conference. The nexus of economic growth and national security makes this a more challenging discussion than it was before, whether in technology, trade, energy or pandemic preparedness.
Sino-Russian relations will remain in the spotlight a year after their borderless partnership, while China’s supply of essential materials to Russia continues. Former Foreign Minister and new Politburo member Wang Yi is likely to attend, while Russia, for the first time in many years, has received no official invitation (Russia did not send anyone in 2022).
5. Energy and climate
Energy will prove to be an important topic as nations’ commitments to green energy choices continue to be compromised by the ongoing energy security crisis. The Europeans will continue to discuss their response to the US Anti-Inflation Act and ways to ease their strict collective rules on state subsidies. There may also be an urgent focus on strengthening resilience to climate impacts, such as migration, particularly in global regions already heavily affected by climate change, such as Africa and Southeast Asia.
6. Technology and cyber security
There is likely to be an emphasis on increased cooperation through the joint setting of standards around technology and cyber security, particularly between the EU and the US, and a continued commitment to a democratic and trusted information environment. European technology regulation will be in focus, including the Digital Services and Digital Markets Act, both of which aim to create a safer digital space, protect users’ fundamental rights, identify and crack down on gatekeepers and level the playing field for businesses.
|
