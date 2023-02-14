Can solar geoengineering cool the planet? USA takes seriously to discover | science

Any work on solar geoengineering — the notion of artificially making the atmosphere more reflective to cool an overheated planet — is fraught with controversy. Last year, for example, a technology entrepreneur claimed that he launched two weather balloons from Baja California into the stratosphere, where they may have released a puff of sulfur dioxide that caused a small patch of reflective sulfate particles. The stunt drew widespread condemnation. But for researchers, it prompted a question: If a rogue actor had put on a bigger show, would they have been able to detect it — or know for sure what it would do?

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is stepping in to try to answer these questions, with an effort to understand the types, amounts and behavior of particles naturally present in the stratosphere. Unlike the Mexico caper, the balloons and high-altitude aircraft in the program are not releasing any particles or gases. But the large-scale field campaign is the first the US government has ever conducted related to solar geoengineering. It’s very basic research, says Karen Rosenlof, an atmospheric scientist at NOAA’s Chemical Sciences Laboratory. “You have to know what’s out there first before you start messing with it.”

Research into solar geoengineering — also called solar radiation management — has long been anathema to some climate scientists and activists. They fear it could distract from emissions cuts, could have unforeseen risks and won’t address some impacts of rising carbon dioxide, including ocean acidification. Federal agencies have largely walked away from the work, even after a report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine (NASEM) in 2021 recommended a $200 million research program.

But in an unusual move, Congress directly ordered NOAA to develop a program in a 2020 spending bill. Support for the program, innocuously called the Earth Radiation Budget, has grown to nearly $10 million a year. SilverLining, an organization that supports solar geoengineering research, lobbied for it and won the support of key lawmakers, says Kelly Wanser, SilverLining’s executive director, who came to climate advocacy from a career in technology. She says she told lawmakers that emissions cuts weren’t happening fast enough and that solar geoengineering may — or may not — be needed to reduce impacts in the next 40 years. “What do we need to know to evaluate those things in a very rigorous and self-honest way?” Wanser asks. “I want to know.”

A focus of the NOAA program is sulfates, the reflective particles that would rise into the stratosphere in many solar geoengineering proposals. Volcanoes and industrial emissions are the main natural sources of sulfur dioxide, a precursor to sulfates; Carbonyl sulfide, a gas emitted by microbes in the oceans, is another. Updrafts in strong storms in the tropics are thought to pump the gases into the stratosphere, but massive forest fires are emerging as another important mechanism for their removal.

Because the stratosphere has no weather, sulfate particles stay there for years, which encourages advocates of geoengineering. But researchers need a clearer picture of natural stratospheric particles before they can think about supplementing them artificially, says Gregory Frost, the NOAA atmospheric chemist who oversees the program.

In 2020, NOAA began launching regularly weather balloons equipped with sensors to collect baseline data on particle size and concentration. The recording should allow NOAA to detect shifts in the particle’s distribution, which could indicate a new source, such as an explosion — or a clandestine geoengineering intervention, Frost says.

The measurements could also help climate modelers represent stratospheric particles more realistically. “The only way to know if our models are doing the right thing is to have data to evaluate them,” says Simone Tilmes, a modeler at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR). Currently, most models treat particles in a coarse manner, categorizing them into some arbitrary size range. With funding from NOAA, Tilmes’ team has now enhanced NCAR’s flagship climate model with 40 possible sulfate size bins, and so far it appears to more reliably capture events like the sulfur-rich eruption of Mount Pinatubo in 1991 .

Now, the project is launching its next phase, the largest stratospheric aircraft campaign in the last 2 decades, “if not ever,” says Frost. One of NASA’s WB-57 research aircraft – a heavily modified bomber from the 1960s – has been fitted with 17 instruments, many of which have never flown in the stratosphere before. One can measure sulfur dioxide levels down to 2 parts per trillion, and another can distinguish different particles by their chemical composition.

Next week, flights will begin from Houston, Texas, at altitudes of up to 20 kilometers, and later this month, the team plans to move to Fairbanks, Alaska, where it will fly until the end of March. At that time of year, air that entered the stratosphere half a decade ago in the tropics descends into the Arctic. “We’re going to get into really old stratospheric air,” says Troy Thornberry, the NOAA atmospheric chemist leading the flights. By studying the aging sulfate particles, the team hopes to witness the chemical reactions that break them apart and release sulfur at the end of their lives. They want to study how such sulfur interacts with organic particles such as soot and meteorite dust. Rosenlof says they will also study how the soot absorbs the Sun’s heat, causing air parcels to rise and extend the lifetime of the particles in the stratosphere.

Additional flights are planned for Costa Rica in 2024 and the Southern Hemisphere in 2025. But in the meantime, the team is open to opportunity missions. If a massive volcanic eruption occurs, they’ve assembled the perfect payload to explore its impact, Frost says. “That would be an event we would like to study if possible.” The same goes for any fires similar in scale to those in Australia in 2020.

Some researchers want the US government to create a larger research program for solar geoengineering. Although the NOAA program is well designed, it’s a small piece of the puzzle, says Chris Field, a climate scientist at Stanford University and chair of the NASEM report. “It’s really important to find a way to ask brave questions about where something unexpected can go wrong.” In March 2022, Congress mandated the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy to develop such a plan, but it has not yet been published. “Federally funded research is a very good idea—and the only way to fund this work ideally,” says Sikina Jinnah, who studies geoengineering governance at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

Although some climate scientists disagree that such research should go ahead or even have called for a ban in it, shutting it down would be a mistake, says James Hurrell, a climate scientist at Colorado State University who previously led NCAR. “If we could help avert the worst impacts [of climate change] and buy more time for the world to reduce concentrations, don’t we want to know that?” And if it’s a bad idea, he adds, “the best way to prove it is through research.”