There’s a lot to love about LGBTQ+ History Month in Portsmouth this February

LGBTQ+ History Month celebrates the lives and achievements and promotes awareness of the LGBTQ+ community. It takes place across the UK and worldwide every February.

Portsmouth City Council’s Bookfest is hosting a panel event, LGBTQ+ Identity in Fiction and Poetry, hosted by two authors who write about LGBTQ+ experiences, who come together to talk about representing aspects of identity in writing. Tickets are on sale now and are 5.

Also on display at Cosham Library is a collection of books that explore and celebrate those in the LGBTQ+ community, as well as 78 e-books and e-books in BorrowBox.

Cllr Chris Attwell, Cabinet Member for Communities and Central Services at Portsmouth City Council, said: “I’m really excited that there are so many fantastic events happening this February to celebrate members of our community who may identify as lesbian, gay , bisexual, transgender, or otherwise. Portsmouth is a diverse and culturally rich city, and we want to celebrate all its people. “We carry flags to symbolize pride and belonging. Once again, rainbow pride, transgender, non-binary and pansexual flags are flying high outside our civic offices, showing how proud we are of our city’s diversity and sending a strong message that everyone is welcome and belongs here . Cllr Suzy Horton, LGBTQ+ Champion said: “This is a fantastic show of support for our LGBTQ+ community and reflects the inclusive attitude we are striving for in Portsmouth. We train staff and promote inclusion in schools, aim to recruit carers in the LGBTQ+ community and make books available through libraries. We want to build a culture where everyone feels comfortable being themselves, without judgment or prejudice.”

At Southsea Cinema & Arts Centre, The Portsmouth Film Society is hosting its ninth Pride LGBT Film Festival in its new home, throughout February. The festival will feature a variety of films, feature guest speakers and aims to celebrate and raise awareness of LGBTQ+ History Month.

Chair of Portsmouth Film Society, Aysegul Epengin said: “The University of Portsmouth is delighted to sponsor the 9th LGBTQ+ Film Festival as part of LGBTQ+ History Month, which enables our communities to celebrate LGBTQ+ lives in diversity their full. This year’s LGBTQ+ History Month theme celebrates the contributions of LGBTQ+ peoples to cinema and film from behind the scenes – animators, cinematographers, make-up artists, producers, screenwriters and beyond. While attending the event, we also encourage you to watch Behind the Lens and hear the lived experiences of LGBTQ+ people.”

List of events:

Tuesday, February 14 at 6:00 p.m

Neptune Frost (2022)

1 hour 45 minutes Cert 15 subtitles in English 7



Wednesday 15th February 19:00 and Sunday 19th February 18:00

Call Me By Your Name (2017) 132 Minutes Certificate 12+ Guest Speaker

It’s the summer of 1983, and precocious 17-year-old Elio Perlman is spending his days with his family at their 17th-century villa in Lombardy, Italy. He soon meets Oliver, a handsome PhD student who is working as an intern for Elio’s father. Amidst the sun-drenched splendor of their surroundings, Elio and Oliver discover the dizzying beauty of awakening desire during a summer that will change their lives forever.

Sunday 19 February Sunday 15:00

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021) 120 min Cert 15

Manu and Maanvi’s passionate love affair comes to a halt after Manu learns about Maanvi’s deeply personal history. Things take a bitter turn when Manu’s family members get involved.

Transgender Conversation Guest Speaker: Katie Yeoman

Wednesday 22 February – Portsmouth Central Library

LGBTQ+ Identity in Fiction and Poetry

In this panel discussion, two authors who write about LGBTQ+ experiences come together to talk about representing aspects of identity in writing. Miriam Burkes short story collection Women and Love explores the lives and loves of women from all walks of life, with a particular focus on LGBTQ+ experiences, and Elizabeth Train-Browns poetry collection Salmacis: Becoming Not Quite a Woman explores the concept of gender identity through the lens of myth.



Wednesday 22 February – Portsmouth Central Library

Air (2020) 87 min Certificate 15

Burned-out trans activist Caz Davis returns to Rrangi, the rural dairy community he left ten years ago, hoping to reconnect with his father, who hasn’t heard from him since before Caz transitioned. As father and son slowly reconcile, Caz finds himself embroiled in the environmental war that is dividing the city.

Friday, February 24

Peter Von Kant (2022) 84 min Certificate 15

Francois Ozons films Peter Von Kant, a successful and famous director, lives with his assistant Karl, whom he likes to abuse and humiliate. Through the great actress Sidonie, he meets and falls in love with Amir, a handsome boy of modest means. He offers to share his flat and help Amir enter the world of cinema….

Saturday, February 25, 6:00 p.m

Comedy Night with Glenn

This special will focus on LGBTQ+ stories.

Tuesday, February 28

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) Cert 12 + guest speaker

History professor George (Richard Burton) and his drunken wife, Martha (Elizabeth Taylor), return late one Saturday night from a cocktail party at the home of the college president, Martha’s father. Martha announces that she invited another couple, newly appointed instructor Nick (George Segal) and his shy wife, Honey (Sandy Dennis), over for coffee. When the new couple arrives, the night erupts into an unstoppable stream of marital angst and verbal tirades.

Led by a volcanic performance from Elizabeth Taylor, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is a witty adaptation of Edward Albee’s play that serves as a great calling card for debut director Mike Nichols.

The festival welcomes LGBTQ+ related organizations who are interested in having information booths in cinemas during the month, as well as community and youth groups.