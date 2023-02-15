The City and Concord Pacific share 6 lots of False Creek formerly zoned for affordable housing





The City of Vancouver says plans to build more than 650 “affordable” non-commercial homes on three undeveloped sites in False Creek North are moving forward after agreeing to a deal with landowner Concord Pacific to subdivide six parcels of land. previously designated for non-trading sales. The deal gives the city of Vancouver title to three of the six lots, along with $110 million in cash contributions from Concord Pacific, according to a statement from the city. Concord Pacific is also waiving the city’s $11 million option price to buy the three sites. In turn, Concord Pacific takes freehold ownership to develop market housing at the remaining three sites. The agreement follows the city’s memorandum of understanding signed with BC Housing and Concord Pacific in 2018. The news release calls the development an “innovative land transaction agreement” that will also create opportunities for new public amenities in the False Creek North neighborhood, including a firehouse and child care facility. CBC has requested an interview with a representative of the city and BC Housing. “We are excited to see the progress being made toward providing much-needed housing in the heart of our city,” Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said in a statement. False Creek North is located primarily on the former Expo ’86 grounds in downtown Vancouver, roughly bounded by Columbia Street to the east and Granville Street to the west, between the north bank of False Creek and Pacific Avenue/Beatty Street. Changes to False Creek North’s zoning and official development plan are needed to proceed with the plan. Public information sessions are scheduled for Feb. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m., and Feb. 25 from 11:00 to 14:00. at the Roundhouse Community Center.

