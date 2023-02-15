Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s speech at a UN Security Council open debate on sea level rise

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield

US Representative to the United Nations

New York, New York

February 14, 2023

AS DELIVERED

Thank you, Mr. President. Thanks so much for putting together today’s discussion. We really appreciate your presence here with us today on this very important topic. I also want to thank Secretary General Guterres, I also want to thank President Korosi and Foreign Minister Aurescu, and especially our informant, Mrs. Thanks, for your thoughts and views. And I welcome the ministers who are here in the room with us today.

Colleagues, seas rising and overtaking homes, offices, towns, cities and nations should be the stuff of apocalypse novels and movies. Instead, it is the real threat we face today. Around the world, the coasts of small island nations and low-lying coastal areas are flooding – causing damage, disruption and displacement on a dramatic scale. All too often countries have limited national budgets to increase sustainability, little land to lose and limited migration opportunities. Such challenges all have the potential to disrupt peace and security and exacerbate existing insecurity and conflicts.

In my home state of Louisiana, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration projects that Gulf Coast waters could rise as much as two feet by 2050. Already, Louisiana fishermen report that rising waters are damaging infrastructure and fishing gear. living; forcing locals whose families have lived and worked in these areas for generations to move to higher ground.

And even right here in New York City, we got a glimpse of the future during Hurricane Sandy as large parts of Staten Island, New Jersey, lower Manhattan, and the shores of Brooklyn and Queens were submerged.

The threat of sea level rise is real. It is a direct result of our climate crisis. And this is a matter of international peace and security. This Council must bear in mind; The council must take action.

More than 680 million people in low-lying coastal areas will lose their homes, livelihoods and communities. Billions more will be displaced. Many will become climate refugees. And most of us will experience severe weather due to rising tides.

This Council should also be immediately and specifically concerned with how rising sea levels will make it more difficult to fulfill the mandates of peacekeeping operations, especially for missions that have coastal borders.

For our part, the United States is responding to these challenges by working with communities vulnerable to sea level rise at home and engaging vulnerable states abroad. The Biden administration has stepped up efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including the landmark Inflation Reduction Act, which puts us on track to meet our commitments under the Paris Agreement. Internationally, we are calling on major emitters to raise their ambitions and meet the targets of the Paris Agreement.

Nothing could be more important to limit the dramatic effects of the rise of our oceans. The President’s Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resilience, PREPARE, is also helping vulnerable developing countries adapt to and manage the impacts of climate change, including sea level rise. As part of PREPARE, we are mainstreaming climate support in critical sectors such as food security, infrastructure, water and health, and ensuring that vulnerable countries and communities have access to climate risk and disaster finance.

We are also working with our partners to strengthen early warning systems. As we announced at COP27, we are responding to the UN Secretary-General’s call for Early Warning for All. We have committed more than $40 million to help close the early warning gap, including new resources for small island states in the Pacific. These efforts are not only important on a humanitarian level, they also prevent potential conflicts between and within states fueled by sea level rise.

Finally, we are working to create international policies to mitigate the impact of sea level rise. At the US-Pacific Island Country Summit last year, we announced a new policy on sea level rise and marine areas. This policy confirmed our commitment to maintain the legitimacy of states’ maritime zones, as well as associated rights and entitlements, which are established in accordance with international law and are not subsequently updated, despite the rise in sea level caused by changes climatic.

The United States will not challenge such marine zones even if they are not subsequently updated to reflect sea level rise caused by climate change. Our new policy reflects the approach taken by the Pacific Islands Forum and the Alliance of Small Island States. We encourage others to adopt practices consistent with this approach and will work with partner countries to establish and maintain basic borders and maritime zones. These actions aim to prevent conflict by ensuring that countries have access to their old maritime areas and related economic opportunities.

The truth is that, as we look ahead, the threat of sea-level rise raises challenging questions of statehood for some particularly vulnerable islands. We must work together to address these challenges. These risks also bring into sharp relief the urgency to reduce global emissions and help vulnerable countries and communities adapt to a changing climate. This is happening today. Fortunately, the worst impacts can be avoided. But we must act now, and we must act together.

We look forward to hearing your views today and working together to prevent sea level rise in the coming days.

Thank you, Mr. President.

###