Rising sea levels pose unimaginable risks to the planet, the Security Council hears

The impact of rising seas is already therecreating new sources of instability and conflict,said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterreswho opened the meeting.

Noting that some nations have already seen the coastlinestriple the average rateof rising sea levels, he warned that, in the coming decades, low-lying communities and entire countries could disappear forever.

We would witness onethe mass exodus of entire populations on a biblical scaleand we will see increasingly fierce competition for fresh water, land and other resources, he warned.

Threat Multiplier

Describing sea level rise as a threat multiplier, the Secretary-General said the phenomenon also threatens access to water, food and health care.

Meanwhile, saltwater intrusion can destroy jobs and entire economies in industries such as agriculture, fishing and tourism, and can damage or destroy vital infrastructure such as transport systems, hospitals and schools.

According to data recently published by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), global average sea levels have risen faster since 1900 than in any previous century in the last 3,000 years.

He warns that, even if global warming is miraculously limited to 1.5 degrees, the planet will see a significant rise in sea levels.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (centre at table) addresses the UN Security Council meeting on sea level rise and its implications for international peace and security.

Visible destruction

Mr. Guterres warned Security Council that, under any temperature rise scenario, countries from Bangladesh to China, India and the Netherlands will all be at risk.

Mega-cities on every continent will face serious impactsincluding Lagos, Bangkok, Mumbai, Shanghai, London, Buenos Aires and New York.

The risk is particularly acute for some900 million people living in coastal areasat low altitudes one in ten people on earth.

The devastation is already visible in many parts of the world, he said, noting that rising seas have destroyed livelihoods in tourism and agriculture throughout the Caribbean.

Rising sea levels and other climate impacts are already forcing people to relocate in Fiji, Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands and elsewhere.

Against this backdrop, he called for action on several fronts, including expanding global communities’ understanding of the root causes of insecurity and addressing the impacts of rising seas in legal and human rights frameworks.

peopleshuman rights do not disappear because their homes disappearhe emphasized.

Threats to the world’s breadbaskets

Csaba KrsiThe current President of the General Assembly also addressed the Council,remembering thatclimate change the greatest challenge of our generation was the most raised issue by world leaders during the recent high-level Assembly debate.

Citing projections that between 250 and 400 million people will do sowill likely need new homesnew countries in less than 80 years, he also warned of devastating impacts on the world’s breadbasket,especially the fertile deltasalong the Nile, Mekong and other rivers.

Meanwhile, climate-induced sea level rise is also provoking new legal questions that are at the core of national and state identity.

He urged the Council to recognize the importance of climate action as a key tool for peacebuilding, stressing that the data and frameworks to protect against the sea-level threat already exist.

What is needed now more than ever is the political will to acthe said.

Made stateless by the sea

Bogdan Aurescu, Romanian foreign minister and co-chair of the International Law Commission’s Study Group on Sea Level Rise, agreed that sea level rise linked to climate change represents areal risk for over two-thirds of UN member states.

Outlining a number of implications of sea level rise, he said coastlines are being pushed inwards, affecting the baselines from which countries’ marine areas are measured and therefore threatening countries’ access to resources.

While some actions are available to protect countries’ coastlines, including their physical barrierscosts remain unattainablefor many of the most affected countries.

Mr. Aurescu emphasized the need to make better use of international law to support countries most at risk from sea level rise, noting that the International Law Commission recently added the topic of sea level rise to its agenda. the sea in relation to international law.

Among other threats, he said that urgent efforts are needed to avoid possible situations of de facto statelessincluding frompreserving the basic rights and identity of the people forced to leavetheir countries of origin as a result of climate change.

Bogdan Aurescu, Co-Chair of the International Law Commission’s Study Group on Sea Level Rise and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, addresses the Security Council meeting on sea level rise and its implications for peace and security international.

Impunity and inaction

Coral Pasisi, Director of Climate Change of the Pacific Community and President of the non-governmental organization, Tofia Niue, also spoke at the Security Council.

She warned that by 2050 in the lifetime of our children and grandchildren there will be a sea level riseexceeded at least one meter for most small island developing statesa change that will last for thousands of years.

Listing the severe impacts communities already face today, from coral reef bleaching to saltwater intrusion, she criticizedinternational communities continued to ignore accountability and impunityin failing to act to stop climate change.

This is a security issue of primary importance to the Pacific Region, she said, stressing that the security consequences of unaddressed sea-level rise will fall squarely under the Council’s purview.

She also expressed her hope that the General Assembly will soon adopt a resolution.submitted by Vanuatuseeking an advisory opinion fromInternational Court of Justiceon the obligations of states to climate change.