Earthquake in Syria: “We need access now”

Good evening,

The Security Council will meet on Syria at 15:00. I think this is a timely meeting. We will listen to Martin Griffiths. He is now alone in Syria.

This is a humanitarian tragedy. It should not be politicized. The Security Council must take up its responsibilities and facilitate humanitarian aid for the northern part of Syria.

The earthquake happened a week ago, so we have no time to waste. We must help the UN, UN agencies, NGOs to provide humanitarian aid.

We need access. There are two options. Or the Syrian government gives itself access. This is an option. Or if it does not, it will be up to the Security Council to decide on Chapter VII, on additional cross-border mechanisms.

The first option, to tell you the truth, since the earthquake that happened a week ago, the Assad regime could have already done that. So if this is an emergency, you don’t have to wait a week, two weeks, three weeks, it has to happen now. So that’s what I’m going to say later today. I think we need access now.

So if the Syrian regime gives access, that’s one thing. If not, the Security Council will have to take its responsibility and do it. It should not be politicized. It has to happen now. I think we will come up with a resolution in case there is no authorization from Syria. And I don’t think we are ready to negotiate with the Syrian regime, with compensations and other things. Either they grant access now or we go for a resolution and I hope it will be passed soon. Because this is an urgent matter. Its urgent. Again the earthquake happened a week ago, not yesterday, a week ago, so the decision must be made now.

Question: Has a resolution been drafted and distributed to the Council?

Yes, we are ready.

Q: And what does it say?

It is not political. You know how cross-border resolutions are, chapter VII, you reopen one point, two points, we’ll see for how long, everything has to be discussed. But the preparation is not that difficult. I think we are ready, I think the pen holders are ready and we have to take action if necessary.

Q: How confident are you that Russia will go ahead with this?

will see. The question is simple: if you look at who is providing humanitarian aid to Syria now and in the past. 90% of the humanitarian aid provided to Syria is paid by the European Union, USA, Japan, Canada. Russia and China do not give money to Syria. And they are not ready to do that now. So this is the reality in terms of the number.

Q: What happens if Russia vetoes your resolution?

I think it means that Russia prefers the people in northern Syria to starve.

Q: How is this solution in the field? What options do you have if Russia vetoes it?

Everyone will have to take their responsibilities. What we will do in a very non-political way is to ask for a limited period of time to reopen all the crossing points to make sure that the convoys from the NGOs, from the UN agencies have access to help people in need. It is not political, so the Syrian regime must accept it. If not, there is a solution. If there is a resolution, all members of the Council must accept it, or not vote against it. Otherwise, it means that they are not willing to help people. It’s as simple as that.