International
Earthquake in Syria: “We need access now”
Good evening,
The Security Council will meet on Syria at 15:00. I think this is a timely meeting. We will listen to Martin Griffiths. He is now alone in Syria.
This is a humanitarian tragedy. It should not be politicized. The Security Council must take up its responsibilities and facilitate humanitarian aid for the northern part of Syria.
The earthquake happened a week ago, so we have no time to waste. We must help the UN, UN agencies, NGOs to provide humanitarian aid.
We need access. There are two options. Or the Syrian government gives itself access. This is an option. Or if it does not, it will be up to the Security Council to decide on Chapter VII, on additional cross-border mechanisms.
The first option, to tell you the truth, since the earthquake that happened a week ago, the Assad regime could have already done that. So if this is an emergency, you don’t have to wait a week, two weeks, three weeks, it has to happen now. So that’s what I’m going to say later today. I think we need access now.
So if the Syrian regime gives access, that’s one thing. If not, the Security Council will have to take its responsibility and do it. It should not be politicized. It has to happen now. I think we will come up with a resolution in case there is no authorization from Syria. And I don’t think we are ready to negotiate with the Syrian regime, with compensations and other things. Either they grant access now or we go for a resolution and I hope it will be passed soon. Because this is an urgent matter. Its urgent. Again the earthquake happened a week ago, not yesterday, a week ago, so the decision must be made now.
Question: Has a resolution been drafted and distributed to the Council?
Yes, we are ready.
Q: And what does it say?
It is not political. You know how cross-border resolutions are, chapter VII, you reopen one point, two points, we’ll see for how long, everything has to be discussed. But the preparation is not that difficult. I think we are ready, I think the pen holders are ready and we have to take action if necessary.
Q: How confident are you that Russia will go ahead with this?
will see. The question is simple: if you look at who is providing humanitarian aid to Syria now and in the past. 90% of the humanitarian aid provided to Syria is paid by the European Union, USA, Japan, Canada. Russia and China do not give money to Syria. And they are not ready to do that now. So this is the reality in terms of the number.
Q: What happens if Russia vetoes your resolution?
I think it means that Russia prefers the people in northern Syria to starve.
Q: How is this solution in the field? What options do you have if Russia vetoes it?
Everyone will have to take their responsibilities. What we will do in a very non-political way is to ask for a limited period of time to reopen all the crossing points to make sure that the convoys from the NGOs, from the UN agencies have access to help people in need. It is not political, so the Syrian regime must accept it. If not, there is a solution. If there is a resolution, all members of the Council must accept it, or not vote against it. Otherwise, it means that they are not willing to help people. It’s as simple as that.
|
Sources
2/ https://onu.delegfrance.org/earthquake-in-syria-we-need-access-now
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Roger Federer is committing an atrocity, says former Nike tennis director
- Earthquake in Syria: “We need access now”
- Imran Khan gives a good word to the United States and accuses Bajwa of having stripped him of his duties as Prime Minister
- Rising sea levels pose unimaginable risks to the planet, the Security Council hears
- EU lags behind UK in banning petrol and diesel cars
- ESPN’s SP+ preseason ranking shows a major uptick for OU in 2023
- Pharrell Williams appointed artistic director of Louis Vuitton Homme
- BBC offices in India raided by tax authorities after Narendra Modi documentary
- Desire Movie Trade 2023 – Latest Bollywood & Hollywood Movies — citiMuzik
- LIVE updates | IND-W vs WI-W, ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2023 Cricket Live Score: Yastika Bhatia or Harleen Deol? Who will make room for Smriti Mandhana? | Cricket news
- Maryam vows to rid Imran’s politics
- Jokowi reveals the great role of this figure in his life, see his profile