The welcome event celebrates mourning and builds community





The members of the BFSN committee with the chancellor Dr. Mary Anne Chambers and her husband Midway through the evening of the Sept. 30 Black Faculty and Staff Network (BFSN) welcome event — a gathering that welcomed faculty, staff and students of color — a student question came up for keynote speaker Dr. Mary Anne Chambers: How do you stay grounded? How can you still be yourself and remember your purpose? While others may rely on ambiguity in their answer, Dr. Chambers, a former Ontario cabinet minister, lifelong education and community advocate, and current chancellor at the University of Guelph, spoke from the heart. When I travel to different countries and see people who are in need, or women who have grown up without a family member but still have hope for life, or I go to a place where there is drought, poverty or famine, it keeps me going. based on recognizing the privilege I have, the reasons I have to be humble, kind, generous, giving, grateful and using all of these for the betterment of others. That response, and Chambers’ honesty and self-reflection, resonated with the event’s fifty attendees. The gathering served as a place of engagement, support, and community for Black-identifying faculty, staff, and students at U of G. Attendees say the BFSN welcome event encouraged connection and provided resources to build community, two essential assets that are especially valuable. useful for young employees and students. Those words coming from a black leader are monumental for most of us, and the event seemed shorter than it was because of how much we loved him, said one student in attendance. The event made me feel like it wasn’t just me, or me, but us. For those in attendance, the event helped show a way forward to celebrate Blackness, not to assimilate, and to truly be boosting confidence and feelings of connection for many in attendance. The University of Guelph Black Faculty and Staff Network engages, supports and fosters the community for black-identifying faculty and staff at the U of G. The network was established in November 2021 and seeks to provide a safe and equitable environment for employees who identify colored in U of G. Organizers and attendees look forward to more keynotes, community events and ways to connect. For questions or interest in joining BFSN, email [email protected] and follow @bfsn.uofg on Instagram. Guests connect at the BFSN welcome event BFSN Committee members organized the September event Students enjoyed the opportunity to connect with others at U of G BFSN Black History Month Film Screening Wednesday, February 22 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m Join us for a show of Being Black in Toronto (2021), a short documentary that explores the lives and experiences of a diverse group of black people living and learning in Toronto. You have the opportunity to join us in person or online! For attendees in person, eat delicious Caribbean food and treats available to enjoy during the movie. For those who attend virtually, you will have the opportunity to receive an UberEats gift card towards the purchase of refreshments. Register by Monday, February 20 at 11:59pm to secure your spot!

