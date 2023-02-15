New Zealand cyclone has killed at least 4, as authorities plan final rescueExBulletin







HOGP/AP WELLINGTON, New Zealand New Zealand authorities expect to make the final rescue on Wednesday after a cyclone brought massive flooding and landslides that claimed at least four lives. Cyclone Gabrielle hit the north of the country on Monday and has brought more destruction to this nation of 5 million people than any weather event in decades. Police said at least four people had been confirmed killed by the storm, including a child caught in the rising waters on Tuesday in Eskdale in Hawke’s Bay. All four fatalities occurred near the same bay on the east coast of the North Island. The body of a volunteer firefighter was recovered from a landslide that destroyed a flooded house near Auckland on Wednesday, a police statement said. Another firefighter was seriously injured in the same landslide on Monday evening. A woman was also killed by a landslide in Putorino and a body was found on a beach in Napier on Tuesday, police said. Police said 1,442 people had been reported uncontactable in the North Island by Wednesday afternoon. The large number can be explained by widespread disruptions in telecommunications and electricity. About 144,000 properties in the North Island were without power on Wednesday, down from 225,000 on Tuesday, The New Zealand Herald reported. A weather station in the Hawke’s Bay and Napier region recorded three times more rain overnight on Monday than is usual for the entire month of February, authorities said. More than 300 people were rescued on Tuesday from the same flooded bay area, including 60 trapped on a single roof, Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said. Helicopters were to assist in the final rescue of 25 individuals and family groups on Wednesday. “Our emergency services are still conducting rescues and ground searches in a number of locations,” McAnulty told reporters. Britain’s King Charles III’s sister, Princess Anne, visited New Zealand’s disaster management headquarters in the capital, Wellington, on Wednesday and praised the country’s response. Her visit to New Zealand was planned before the cyclone hit. “My thoughts are with all New Zealanders whose homes or livelihoods have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle,” she said in a statement. “I admire the courage of the people of Aotearoa during this alarming and difficult time,” she said, using the country’s name in the Mori language. “You should all be proud of the resilience, strength and care for your communities that you are showing in the face of adversity,” she added. About 9,000 people have been forced from their homes since Monday, with some communities isolated by floods and landslides, he said. “Everyone knows we have a long road ahead of us as we deal with extensive damage to homes, businesses, roads and bridges and other basic pieces of our infrastructure,” McAnulty said. “This is a significant disaster and it will take many weeks for those worst affected areas to recover,” he added. Auckland was flooded two weeks ago by a record storm that also killed four people. A national emergency was declared on Tuesday, enabling the government to support affected regions and provide additional resources. This is only the third national emergency ever declared.

