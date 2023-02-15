Ukraine to receive multi-million pound capacity boost from international fund





Ukraine will receive millions worth of capabilities, including tank reserves, unmanned aerial systems, electronic warfare and air defense, from the first multi-million pound funding package from the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU). The first package of equipment was adopted by the UK, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. These partners, together with Iceland and Lithuania, have contributed a total of more than 520 million to the fund. With an expected value of more than 200m, the first package will include vital capabilities in the form of artillery munitions, naval intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and spare parts for equipment, including current Ukrainian tanks. The first IFU support package attracted bids from both UK and international industry suppliers to meet Ukraine’s priorities for the provision of lethal and non-lethal equipment, with more than 40 countries submitting more than 1,500 proposals in 11 skill areas. The funding deal shows the UK’s commitment to staying with Ukraine for as long as it takes. Alongside allies, we continue to provide training and equipment to the country, with the ability to increase that support if Ukraine is put at risk. By making this commitment, we will strengthen Ukraine’s negotiating position, preserve its long-term sovereignty, and enable Ukraine to deter with denial. The announcement came today during a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, where Defense Secretary Ben Wallace also participated. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said: This equipment package will provide a significant increase in capabilities to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and support their ability to defend their country. The UK-led International Fund for Ukraine demonstrates the commitment of the UK and our allies to ensure that Ukraine receives the vital military assistance it needs to defend itself against the illegal Russian occupation. Following this morning’s NATO meeting, 18 European countries, including the United Kingdom, agreed to sign a joint letter of intent to explore and develop a framework for enhanced surveillance from space through multinational cooperation and skill-sharing. national space-based. The agreement, which will launch the Allied Persistent Surveillance from Space Initiative (APSS), was signed by the United Kingdom, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Turkey and Sweden. The letter of intent agrees that signatory countries will explore: the potential for sharing data from national surveillance satellites; processing, use and distribution of data from within national capacities; and funding for the purchase of data from commercial companies. APSS is expected to start operating in 2025. The illegal Russian occupation of Ukraine has highlighted the importance of a continuous space surveillance capability, which also forms one of the strategic outcomes adopted by the North Atlantic Council of the Joint Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Vision 2030+. The announcements come just days after President Zelenksy made a historic visit to the UK to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and see first-hand how the UK was supporting Ukraine through military training and lethal aid donations. Bilaterally, the UK backed Ukraine with 2.3 billion in military support in 2022 and the government has pledged to match or exceed this in 2023. Since the start of the year, the UK has already committed to providing Ukraine with a squadron of 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks, including training, ammunition and spare parts; AS90 self-propelled gun to enhance Ukraine’s long-range capability; and hundreds of other air defense missiles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ukraine-to-receive-multi-million-pound-capability-boost-from-international-fund The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos